Report on the diocese of Munich. Accusations to Ratzinger: lack of control





Cardinal Reinhard Marx, archbishop of Munich and Freising – Ansa

It is intended to make people discuss the relationship published today, January 20, 2022, and conducted by the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl at the instigation of thearchdiocese of Munich and Freising, regarding the cases of pedophilia that occurred between the immediate postwar period and 2019 in the same archdiocese. The results would document hundreds of abuses committed over nearly eight decades, a very long span of time. There are in fact the numbers contained in the investigation and there is also the accusation made by the drafters of the report against three successive archbishops on that German chair, including the Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, of having covered up (or in any case not supervised) the behavior of some priests. For Joseph Ratzinger in particular, the accusations had also circulated in the past, but the German diocese had at the time replied, denying the responsibilities of the future pontiff, then distinguishing himself – it is always good to remember – both as prefect of the Congregation of the Holy Office, and as Pontiff in the fight against this ignoble plague.

Let’s start with the numbers stated in the report. According to the authors, these are 235 people responsible for abuse and 497 victims (60 percent of the cases are minors) in most cases of male sex. Most of the crimes would have been committed in the 60s and 70s of the last century, so 60 or 50 years ago. Of the 235 abusers, 173 were priests. While among the nearly five hundred victims, 247 were male, 60 percent of the cases were children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 14, and 182 were female. In about seventy cases the identity of the victim was not ascertained.

The current holder of the diocese of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, was not present at the press conference to present the dossier, who last year even presented his resignation as a sign of protest at the phenomenon of pedophilia in the Church. Pope Francis rejected them. His absence was criticized by the report’s authors. It’s ateven he ended up in a sense in the dock because the drafters of the report accused him of misconduct in relation to two alleged cases of sexual abuse. “The meetings with the victims have changed my perception of the Church, and continue to do so – said the cardinal in the afternoon -. And as archbishop I feel co-responsible for what has happened in the Church in recent decades”. “In the name of the archdiocese, I apologize for the suffering caused within the Church”, he said

added Cardinal Reinhard Marx. “My first thoughts go to the people who are victims of abuse”, who “through representatives of the Church have suffered lacerations and suffering”, said the cardinal. “I am shocked and ashamed”, said Marx, also due to the fact that for too long “the abuses have not been taken seriously”, while the guilty “have not been called to their responsibilities”, a circumstance “that we have known for years “.

Similar accusations were also leveled at the cardinal Friedrich Wetter, archbishop of the Bavarian diocese between 1982 and 2007, held responsible for misconduct in 21 cases. While the Pope emeritus is called into question for four cases that would have taken place between 1977 and 1982.

In reality, as an official statement from the Bavarian diocese explained at the time, the then archbishop Ratzinger had authorized only the hospitality of a pedophile religious in a parish. He was known to be in therapy. And the authorization was given only to allow him to continue the therapy. It was the then vicar general of the diocese who conceded, however, that he could also collaborate in the parish ministry. And in any case no denunciation has ever been made against Ratzinger. From Germany today the severe judgment of the authors of the research rebounds according to which the denial of Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger would be “not very credible” who, as agency sources report, claimed not to have been present at a session in 1980 in which it was decided to take a pedophile priest in the Munich archbishopric and employ him in the care of souls. On the basis of what is “not very credible”, however, it is not possible to understand.

A statement from the director of the Holy See Press Office Matteo Bruni: “The Holy See believes that it must give due attention to the document whose content it does not know at the moment. In the next few days, following its publication, it will read it and will be able to properly examine its details. In reiterating the sense of shame and remorse for the abuse of minors committed by clerics, the Holy See – concludes Bruni – ensures proximity to all victims and confirms the path taken to protect the little ones by guaranteeing them safe environments “.

The personal secretary of the Pope Emeritus, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, in a statement reported by Vatican news he underlined: “Until this afternoon, Benedict XVI has not known the report of the Westpfahl-Spilker-Wastl law firm, which has more than 1000 pages. In the next few days he will examine the text with the necessary attention. The Pope Emeritus, as he has already repeated several times during the years of his pontificate, expresses his disturbance and shame at the abuse of minors committed by clerics, and manifests his personal closeness and his prayers for all the victims, some of whom he met on the occasion of his apostolic journeys ”.