Report on Uvalde finds multiple flaws between various agencies

Uvalde, Texas (CNN) — A preliminary report by the Texas House committee of inquiry into the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre details a series of failures by multiple law enforcement agencies and describes “an overall lackadaisical approach” by part of the authorities at the scene of the shooting in which 21 people were killed.

It’s just one of the findings of the 77-page report, which also details the failings of several other entities, including the Uvalde school system, the attacker’s family, and social media platforms.

But through its investigation, the commission found no “villain” beyond the attacker, according to a copy of the report reviewed by CNN.

“There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motive,” the report says. “Instead, we found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making.”

The document, which was made available to the families of the victims on Sunday morning, is described as an “interim report”, with the commission of inquiry saying its work remains incomplete and several investigations are still ongoing. But it is the first time since the Robb Elementary School shooting that a government report has offered a comprehensive look at the shooting and the highly criticized law enforcement response.

In the days after the attack, officials provided conflicting and confusing information, and key questions about the police response remain unanswered since the May 24 shooting. Chief among them: why authorities waited more than an hour in the school hallway before confronting and killing the gunman, a move law enforcement experts say could have cost lives.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw called authorities’ response a “regrettable failure” at a hearing before a Texas Senate committee last month, blaming the on-scene commander, who state authorities have identified as the chief of the district police Pedro “Pete” Arredondo.

Arredondo, who was placed on administrative leave by the school district, told the Texas Tribune last month that he did not consider himself the incident commander and assumed another officer had taken control of the larger response.

The commission’s report, however, describes “deficiencies and failings of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and various agencies and law enforcement officers.”

Several agents who responded were from federal agencies, according to the report: Of the 376 who responded, 149 were from the United States Border Patrol, 14 were from the Department of Homeland Security and 91 were from Texas DPS.

CNN has reached out to the Texas DPS, the US Border Patrol, the Uvalde School District, the city police department, and the Uvalde District Attorney for comment, among others.

The commission did not have access to eyewitnesses

The report comes nearly eight weeks after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary and began shooting inside adjoining classrooms, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows, chairman of the commission, said last month that the group would do “everything in its power” to provide facts and answers about what happened “before, during and after this tragedy.”

Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief and officers, the district superintendent, the school principal, a teacher and custodial staff are among those who testified to closed doors before the commission, with about 40 people testifying, according to one source.

The commission did not have access to material witnesses, the report says, and medical examiners have not issued reports on their findings. But the commission of inquiry “believes this interim report to be the most compelling account to date,” although “some aspects of these interim findings may be challenged or refuted in the future.”

Hard copies of the report were hand-delivered to officials in Uvalde and Texas on Saturday night out of fear the document would be leaked to the media before family members of the victims could read it, according to some of the officials who received the report.

The surveillance footage was leaked and published by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper last Tuesday, sparking outrage from both local officials and families, who said they were caught off guard and disrespected by the unexpected post.

In a statement After the newspaper published the video, Burrows said that while he was pleased that a portion of the video was made public, “he was also disappointed in the requests from the victims’ families and the Uvalde community to view the video first.” and not having certain images and audios of the violence, they were not achieved.”

The attacker’s story and the school’s security shortcomings

The school had problems of its own, according to the investigative report, which found that poor WiFi “likely delayed the lockdown alert” on the day of the shooting. Not all teachers received the report right away and the school’s intercom was not used for communication during the closure.

“As a result, not all teachers received timely notice of the closure,” the report says.

In addition, the school had what the report calls “recurring problems” with doors and locks, including Room 111’s latch mechanism, which “was widely known to be defective, but was not repaired.”

“Robb Elementary had a culture of noncompliance with security policies that required doors to be kept locked, which proved fatal,” the report says.

The report did not name the attacker or show his image, “so as not to glorify him,” he said, but it did offer information about his background, both at home and at school as a student in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Although he had “few disciplinary problems”, he struggled academically, having only completed the ninth grade when he was 17 years old. And the school did “no meaningful intervention” before he was finally involuntarily removed from school for poor performance and excessive absences in October.

Because of those absences, the report says, “there was no information actually known to the school district that should have identified this attacker as a threat to any school campus.”

However, the shooter sent messages about guns to some of his social media contacts, the report says, suggesting he was going to “do something” that they would hear about on the news. Some users may have reported the behavior to social media platforms, the report says, but the platforms “appear to have done nothing in response.”

Before the shooting, several members of the shooter’s family knew that he had “asked for help buying fake weapons that would have been illegal,” the report says. “Family members refused to buy weapons from him.”

