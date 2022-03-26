Report patient affected with metastatic renal carcinoma cells in the respiratory tract and thyroid

One of the results reports the use of a safe approach to secure the airway if the tumor affects the tracheal lumen.

Images of the lesions found during the study. Photos: Case link at the end of the note.

Malignant lesions of the thyroid gland present mainly as a mass in the front of the neck with or without symptoms. Infrequently, metastases from extrathyroidal neoplasms migrate to this gland.

Precisely this type of lesion arises more frequently from renal cell carcinoma (RCC), a primary renal malignancy in adults. Symptoms may include hematuria, low back pain, a mass palpable and fever of etiology unknown.

However, this disease can start asymptomatically, so the diagnosis could be made as a result of an incidental finding. Treatment may include surgery, targeted therapy, an experimental protocol, or palliative therapy for advanced disease.

However, an 88-year-old patient with a history of a RCC resected 25 years ago came to the emergencies for a large mass anterior left in the neck that caused dyspnea and extensional stridor intratracheal. The respiratory symptoms they progressed rapidly and required urgent treatment in the operating room to ensure their function.

According to the authors of the case, the symptoms presented by the woman were due to an unusual form of metastasis of RCC that compromised the respiratory functions of the patient to the point of requiring urgent intervention in the operating room, through endotracheal intubation

This case reinforces that RCC metastatic to the thyroid gland can occur 25 years after initial diagnosis. For this reason, lifelong follow-up is recommended in patients diagnosed with RCCsay the researchers, attached to the Department of Otorhinolaryngology and Department of Pathology of the Medical Sciences Campus.

It is the first time that the use of cold instruments to excise the intraluminal tracheal lesion of RCC to secure the pathway has been documented. aerial in an emergent case in a safe way.

Access the case here.