Report release of “Mayito Gordo”, son of Ismael Zambada, from US prison

Ismael Zambada Imperial, The Fat Mayitoone of the sons of drug trafficker Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambadawas released from a medium-security federal prison in California, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) reported.

Univision recalled that at the end of June he was sentenced to nine years in prison for two drug chargeswhich meant his next release for the time he was detained in Mexico and the United States.

The judge said that the sentence is “sufficient but not more than necessary”, El Mayito Gordo was captured in Mexico in 2014 and extradited in 2019.

Read also: CAro Quintero and “Mayo” Zambada, the active narco deans wanted by the DEA

His lawyer stated: “I would just like to point out that the defendant has been detained for a long time… For him to return, for him to return to the trade would be impossible.”

Judge Danna Sabraw noted that the “best indication” that Mayito Gordo was willing to accept responsibility for his actions and face justice was that while he was imprisoned in Mexico, 16 of his co-defendants escaped but he chose to stay. The judge called it “remarkable,” Vice News reported.

Mayito Gordo, son of the leader of the Sinaloa CartelIsmael Mario Zambada García, alias “El Mayo”, had been extradited to California in 2019 and in 2021 pleaded guilty to importing and distributing methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana to the United States.

Read also: US triples reward for “El Mayo” Zambada; thus surpasses that of “El Mencho”, leader of the CJNG

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

vare/rcr