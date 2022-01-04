report reports the arrival of support for VRR shortly, through an update – Nerd4.life

According to a new report, Sony’s home console – PS5 – will support the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Precisely, everything will happen via a new PlayStation 5 firmware update.

The source of this report is HDTVTest, a YouTube channel. Vincent Teoh reported that Sony’s new TVs, arriving this spring, such as the A90K, will support VRR at launch and that this will coincide with the arrival of VRR support for PS5.

PS5

Sony itself had already confirmed that VRR would arrive on PS5, via a future update. We had no information of any kind, however, as to when. Now, the report says it shouldn’t be missing too much. Recall that VRR only works via HDMI 2.1 and compatible televisions. Furthermore, we underline that we are not talking about official information: what is reported could be wrong or otherwise inaccurate.

The Variable Refresh Rate is a technology that is already available in the console world with Xbox One X and Xbox Series X | S. VRR eliminates screen tearing and reduces stuttering and input lag, compared to VSync, and is currently one of the perks of Xbox Series X over PlayStation 5. We’ll have to wait to see if the update is actually on the way or not.