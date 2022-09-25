Report reveals that 2 out of 3 medical students doubt their future as good doctors

The Medscape Medical Student Lifestyle Report was conducted on a sample of 2,182 medical students from the United States.

The study revealed that 4% of future doctors frequently doubt their future as doctors. Photo: ShutterStock.

The study showed that 4% of students constantly have doubts about their choice to be a doctor, 15% frequently express concerns and 44% think about it sometimes.

On the other hand, 27% of the students Respondents report that they rarely have doubts and 10% say that they have never been uncertain about their decision. By gender, women with 67% are more likely than men, with 59%, to express doubts or concerns.

By courses, they are students of third year those who express more doubts, even higher than the students sophomores, and also fourth-years, with 23 percent indicating that they frequently or constantly have doubts about choosing to study Medicine.

What makes you doubt?

The report reflects evidence from the career of Medicine, a path that is not always easy. The students They express that the road may be fraught with obstacles and the Covid-19 pandemic may have further complicated the situation. The students, surveyed between April 7 and May 22, 2022, also address topics such as medical debt, burnout, unwanted advances, and bias.

“Every day I learn words I’ve never heard before and whole new categories of diseases and medications that never crossed my mind, which makes me wonder if I’ll ever learn everything I need to be a good doctor,” Tyler says. LeComer, a junior and class president at Harvard Medical School.

“I may often feel silly during my training, but I think this feeling is part of what drives me to keep trying,” he adds.

Has covid influenced your choice?

During the pandemic, 53% of students noted in 2020 that Covid-19 had strongly reinforced the determination to become a doctor. However, in this latest report this same percentage has dropped to 40%.

Women, at 42%, are more likely to say that the pandemic has strengthened or strongly strengthened their resolve than men at 36%. On the other hand, students freshmen, 51%, are more likely to say the pandemic has bolstered or strongly bolstered their resolve than their peers in juniors, 37%, and seniors, 36%.

Finally, around a third of those surveyed said that covid had influenced their choice of specialty.

