Report Social Radio Lab second half 2021: the data

Like previous editions, the Social Radio Lab report second half of 2021 tried to understand which are the most followed Italian radios on social networks, which platforms on which the Italian broadcasters have a more constant and long-term presence or perform better in terms of engagement of listeners and communities, taking into consideration a panel consisting of 28 most listened to national and local Italian radios.

The first macroscopic insight of the analysis is precisely this: “if we add up the followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, the five most listened to radios in Italy they are also confirmed those with the largest communities on social networks averageAs he pointed out Stefano Chiarazzofounder of Social Radio Lab. The general ranking by number of followers sees on the podium, thus, Radio Deejay (with 5.7 million total followers), Radio 105 (4.2 million) e Radio Italy (4 million) and immediately followed by RTL 102.5 (3.5 million), RDS (close to 2 million), Radio Maria (1.9 million), Radio Kiss Kiss (1.8 million) and Rai Radio2 (with almost 1.5 million followers ).

The most followed Italian radios, social by social

What appears clearly when analyzing the performance on the individual platforms in detail is that, with a few exceptions, there have been no substantial changes in the composition of the Italian radio communities on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube compared to the first half of 2021.

The Social Radio Lab second half 2021 report also crowns as radio most followed on Facebook – as of January 31, the date to which the analyzed data refer – Radio Italy (2.5 million likes), Radio Deejay (2.2 million) e Radio Maria (1.8 million); on Twitter the top three ranked by number of followers are Radio Deejay (2.2 million followers), Radio 105 (1.4 million) e RTL 102.5 (880,600); on YouTube get on the podium Radio Deejay (with 215,000 subscribers to the channel), Radio 105 (169,000) and Radio Italy (129,000).

They grow up instead in a generalized way the Instagram community of Italian radios. More in detail, Radio Deejay is confirmed on the Meta visual social network not only the most followed radio ever (with 1.1 million followers), but also the one that recorded a greater increase in followers in six months (+75,000 compared to the first semester 2021). Second and third for increase of followers are m2o And Radio Italy (which respectively mark a +25,800 and a +18,400), while the ranking by total number of followers continues with Radio 105 (917,200 followers, +7,400) and RTL 102.5 (821,800 followers, +9,300).

Broadcasters and more engaging content on social networks: the rankings

For each Social Radio Lab platform and Pubblico Delirio (the consulting company which, since 2013, has been analyzing in partnership with Talkwalker the performance and online reputation of Italian radios) have also tried to identify issuers And more engaging content.

On Instagram the primacy is also in this sense of Radio Deejay for which the positive trend already recorded in the first half of 2021 continues, with interactions growing by 88% and up to a total of 8.3 million. Among the radios that during the last half of 2021 recorded a substantial increase in interactions there are, however, also Radio 105 (+ 121%, for a total of 3.2 million interactions), RDS (+ 98%, 1.8 million) e Radio Norba (+ 72% m 722,900).

On Facebook it continues to be Radio Maria the radio with the absolute highest number of likes (4.6 million) and shares (837.100), even if the same methods of interaction continue to lose “appeal” as already in the first half of 2021 (likes are down by 16.9% and shares by 17.8%), perhaps also due to a slowdown in the editorial plan and in the frequency of publications. Despite this and despite showing increasing engagement rates, the other two most followed radio stations on Facebook, Radio Deejay And Rai Radio2however, remain at a safe distance (with respectively 2.1 million likes, 105,200 shares, 219,500 comments and 1.9 million likes, 211,600 shares, 189,600 comments).

On Twitter RTL 102.5 it is not only the most active radio (with 14,400 tweets), but also the one that records the best engagement (thanks to its 568,600 likes, 29,700 replies and 66,600 retweets). Immediately after in the ranking for engagement they come Radio Italy (155,800 likes, 8,100 replies, 23,500 retweets) and the three Rai radios led by Rai Radio1 (the latest with 103,700 likes, 13,400 replies and 31,000 retweets)

On YouTube, the involvement seems to go hand in hand with the frequency of publication: on the podium there are, in fact, broadcasters such as Radio 24 (with 2.9 million views, 33,500 likes, 3,000 dislikes and 6,800 comments), Radio Deejay (2.7 million views, 46,300 likes, 1,200 dislikes and 620 comments) e RTL 102.5 And Radio Maria (both with 1.4 million views) who also posted the most videos during the last half of 2021.

Anniversaries sometimes far from happy, moments of private life that famous people decide to share with their fans and inevitably good sporting results seem to be among the contents that the social communities of Italian radios have appreciated the most in recent months.

According to the Social Radio Lab second half 2021 report, among the most engaging posts on Instagram there would be, in fact, the one with which Radio Deejay celebrated the wedding of La Vale and the announcement of Valentino Rossi that will become dad.

On Facebook one of the posts that has collected the most likes is a photo republished by Radio Deejay di Pieraccioni at dinner with Panariello and Carlo Contibut also the best wishes of Radio Capital for the Keanu Reeves birthday they were no less.

On Twitter, one of the most engaging contents was the announcement of RTL 102.5 of the death of Raffaella Carrà and Virgin Radio’s memory of Chester Benningtonfrontman of Linkin Park.

On YouTube it is Radio Deejay to make a hat-trick, with the three most engaging contents, with theinterview by Marracash to Deejay Call Italy for the launch of the new albumthe video of “Christmas for you”, A song with all the voices of the radio to wish the listeners happy holidays, and the 2014 interview by Linus and Nicola Savino with Raffaella Carrà.

Marracash, “Us, them and the others”. Interview with Radio DEEJAY: “Elodie, the songs, the cover …”

As for sport, in a season of great results for Italian athletes and of general strong involvement generated by sportsmen on social media, one of the most engaging contents seems to be the Facebook post with which Rai Radio 2 announces the Paralympic Gold by Bebe Vio and Ambra Sabatini and the selfie on Instagram of Bonucci and Chiellini with the Trophy won at the European Championships shared by Radio Deejay.

Among the proprietary hashtags that radio stations increasingly make available to their listeners to comment live on the broadcasts, in a decidedly Sui generis of second screens, the most used in the last six months of 2021 would seem to be # PowerHitsEstate2021 (9,000 mentions), # Gr1 (6,400), #nonstopnews (6,000), # RaiRadio2 (5,900), # Radio2SocialClub (4,300) and #ilunatics (4,000). Among the thematic hashtags, however, the greatest recurrences are #Covid (3,000), #Afghanistan (2,400) and # Tokyo2020 (2,300).

Italian radios grappling with Telegram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitch

As in the previous edition, the Social Radio Lab second half 2021 report also analyzes the presence of Italian radios on more vertical platforms and especially frequented by more vertical audiences such as LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitch but also Telegram.

On LinkedIn at the end of 2021 they were present with a company page sixteen radios, however, half of which in the “lurker” version and that is without having published posts from the moment they were opened. The podium in terms of number of followers remains unchanged compared to the first half of the year with RDS in first place (21,300 followers, of which +740 new), RTL 102.5 in the second (19.300, +2.900) and in the third Radio Monte Carlo (10.000, +1.140). The true “new is Radio 105 which has begun to report the # 105Startup initiative on professional social media», Stefano Chiarazzo underlined.

At Italian radios already present on TikTok in the last half of 2021, Discoradio and Radio Subasio were added, bringing them up to altitude 13 their number. On the challenge, lip sync and ballet platforms, the podium of the most followed Italian broadcasters is made up of RDS (275,000 followers), RTL 102.5 (248,000) and Radio 105 (188,000).

After the opening of the m2o channel (1,370 registered as of December 31st), they are in total five the Italian radios present on Telegram but without this implying, perhaps, that in the meantime they have found a good strategy and a constant editorial plan. Rai Radio2, currently the radio with the most subscribers (6,100), has in fact published only four posts in the last semester, while Radio Popolare (3,900) has chosen the path of daily updating for subscribers to its channel and there are only two of the many possible examples.

Only 3 radios on 28 instead of the sample have so far chosen to invest in Twitch to try to involve a younger audience: RDS Next (with 35,000 subscribers to the channel), Radio 105 (9,300) and Radio Deejay (2000).