This February 28 at night, users of different social networks, mainly on Twitter, reported a Facebook crash. Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on the current status of various sites, confirmed that the social network is in trouble.

“User reports indicate that Facebook is having problems as of 8:52 pm EST,” Downdetector said on its Twitter account. The portal also said that Facebook Messenger also reported a drop.

Twitter users, with the hashtag #FacebookDown, have reported that, when entering Facebook, especially from the cell phone, a sign appears that says “the page is not available at this time.”

News in development…