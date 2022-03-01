you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The information they get from their users is mostly used to sell advertising.
Several Internet users have reacted on other social networks to the fall.
February 28, 2022, 09:10 PM
This February 28 at night, users of different social networks, mainly on Twitter, reported a Facebook crash. Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time information on the current status of various sites, confirmed that the social network is in trouble.
“User reports indicate that Facebook is having problems as of 8:52 pm EST,” Downdetector said on its Twitter account. The portal also said that Facebook Messenger also reported a drop.
Twitter users, with the hashtag #FacebookDown, have reported that, when entering Facebook, especially from the cell phone, a sign appears that says “the page is not available at this time.”
News in development…
