“Report? They always did that.” The broadside, chaos in Rai – Libero Quotidiano





The episode of Report on Covid vaccines? “A bad public service and a wonderful service to the no vax“. Word of Wild Lucarelli, which on Facebook lashes out against the investigative broadcast on Rai3 led by Siegfried Ranucci ended already in the storm after the political accusations rained down from Pd, Italia Viva And Come on Italy. “I’m fed up with these accusations – Ranucci defended himself -. I’m vaccinated like all the editorial staff of Report, but as a journalist I have to be free to talk about critical issues. What would the no vax contents be? I believe that the parliamentarians did not see the report. ”





Selvaggia Lucarelli has seen it and relies on Ilaria Mogno, researcher in the biomedical field at the Mont Sinai Hospital in New York, to take it apart piece by piece. Mogno pours indignation and her words, shared by Lucarelli on social networks, identify Ranucci’s faults: “Not all the information reported is false, many are true, but they are proposed with a very specific purpose, to prove their thesis. Journalism investigative should start from a thesis and look for evidence to prove or refute it. Report instead only looks for evidence to prove it and when reality shows a different story either they do not report it or turn it the way they want they have always done so“.





It often applied to investigations between politics and justice, and evidently also applies to vaccines. It is almost impossible to summarize Mogno’s criticisms, which on practically every subject underlines bias, inaccuracies, assorted malice. In practice, a winked wink to the no vax and ai conspiracy theorists Covid with the “excuse” of the always legitimate doubt.





“If you interview me infected nurses but you don’t tell me how many they are compared to the general population and how they vary over time – underlines the researcher, for example – you are not doing journalism, but sensationalism. If you take me ONE case of a party where there was an outbreak and you don’t go to count all the parties where there was no outbreak you are intellectually dishonest. If you tell me that in a party in a country where 90% are vaccinated, 75% of the infected were vaccinated, you can’t count. In your opinion, if in the country they had all been vaccinated, what percentage of vaccinated people would have been among those infected? “And so on.





In many cases, Mogno writes, Report uses rare cases, turning them into general examples and “suggesting that the virus spreads among vaccinated as well as unvaccinated it’s dishonest“.” Moreover – he adds -, it almost seems to me that they want to blame those who have returned to normal life. “One of the crucial points of the episode of Report is the one on Modern: “The story of the full or half dose vaccine is really false. Just look once again at the meeting reports, all documented, no conspiracy. The stars of the service are wonderful, among the ‘repentants’ with the disguised voice, to Chrysants on the golden sofa (could not miss) until you get to Peter Doshi, very famous among conspiracy theorists “. An interviewee who” obviously does not know how a clinical trial works, since not only does he not understand that Pfizer at 6 months he finished the trial having obtained full authorization AS PER PROTOCOL, but even suggests that those who had taken the placebo had to continue going unvaccinated! There are ethical rules for trials that don’t allow such a thing. Peter Doshi postponed to September. “Together with Ranucci.