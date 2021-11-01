Report: too much vaccine for the elderly, Aifa’s mistake on Moderna that led to administering more doses

Between September and October, during the immunization campaign, the elderly received the wrong amount of Moderna’s vaccine. All due to a communication error between Aifa and the Ministry of Health. He will talk about it tonight Report in a report on the third dose signed by Manuele Bonaccorsi and Lorenzo Vendemiale, anticipated today on Everyday occurrence. The mistake was born with the third dose and the green light for frail people and those over 60. When on 9 September Aifa gave the green light to the booster, it indicated the use of an mRNA vaccine. That is or Pfizer and Moderna. But in full dosage. While for the immunosuppressed it is called an “additional dose”, for the elderly it is a booster, or a reinforcement to restore protection. For this reason, the service explains, the dose of Moderna can have a lower dosage.

And to suggest it was the same company, as explained in the documents accompanying the vaccine: the increase in antibodies is practically identical, but by halving the quantity you get double the doses. In addition, research “has seen a trend towards less reactogenicity.” That is, lower risk of adverse reactions. But when Aifa recommended both products, he wrote that “based on current knowledge, the recommended dosage for the booster dose is the same as the authorized dosage for the primary cycle.” Moderna’s request presented to Fda and Ema is dated 3 September, six days before Aifa’s decision. Which led the ministry to transmit the order to vaccination centers to administer a full dose: 100 micrograms instead of 50. The ministry on October 8 changes its mind and specifies to use only Pfizer. 30-40 thousand elderly people, according to Report’s calculations, have meanwhile received the full dose.

