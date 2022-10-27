Report undervaluation of used vehicles up to 53%

The Association of Vehicle Manufacturers Dealers (acofave) denounced before him Treasury that “current public policies favor used vehicles to the detriment of the new ones”, and the undervaluation of the former is generating losses to the treasury.

acofave estimates that in the first seven months of 2022 trend continued to the undervaluation of used vehicles.

Using the Kelley Blue Book standard -a vehicle appraisal and automotive research company-, estimates the undervaluation at 52.9%, for those from the United States, South Korea and Japan. The amount not received by the treasury would be 30,471,659,856 pesos.

When comparing the values ​​declared by the used vehicles with the value table of these created by the General Directorate of Customs (DGA) in July 2021, acofave estimates the level of undervaluation in 23.39% and the amount not received by the State in 777,963,367 pesos.

But if you compare the values ​​declared by those used with the strict application of the letter of the signed agreement by the DGA with the Association of dealers in 2005, the undervaluation is calculated in 18.43% and what he failed to perceive in 575,653,184 pesos.

“Has been used three methodologies to make sure that, no matter what formula is used to calculate the undervaluation and corresponding tax fraud, the amounts are significant”, emphasizes the union.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/25/table-acofave-aa38e156.png

Influencing factors

In an analysis sent last month to the Minister of Finance, José Manuel Vicente, acofave explains that during 2022, the used car values have increased, as a result of the crisis produced by the global chip shortage electronics for vehicle manufacturing, which has generated a Greater demand of second-hand due to the decrease in the supply of new ones in the countries from which the used units come to the Dominican Republic.

It indicates that, as of the change of administration in 2016, a significant change in proportion to the amount of used vehicles and new, raising this proportion from 2.02 used for each new imported to 4.97 in 2020.

From the new administration assumed in 2020, this proportion shows a downward trend with 3.88 in 2021 and an estimate of 2.86 for 2022, it reports.

“Apparently, the authorities that took office in 2016 understood that it was more convenient for their strategic interests than the tax revenue came from the sale of many used vehicles instead of new vehicles,” he says. acofave.

“The previous administration -he adds- had expressed to be clear that each new vehicle meant on average five times the tax revenue of a used one.”

The association cites among the factors that also affect the increase in used vehicles the valuation of the units, which being devalued in relation to its market value, “allow the treasury fraud for the payment of taxes below what is established by law and the unfair competition that affect importers who declare correctly”.

In addition to the negative impact on the treasury, the strategy of generating a level of income based on a high volume of used vehicles“is responsible for the vehicular chaos that most of the cities of the country suffer”, says acofave.

He denounces that this situation “becomes significantly More serious with the Heavy vehicles which, together with motorcycles, constitute the greatest danger to traffic accidents”. “As a result of these actions, the commitments assumed by the Dominican Republic to contribute to the reduction of global climate change have been ignored.”

Alleged permissiveness

acofave indicates the existence of permissiveness (which DGA officials argue came from previous administrations) for the violation of the five and 15 years old for the used vehicleslight and heavy respectively.

Said permissiveness -indicates- is that while the law speaks of the date of manufacture to determine the eligibility of the units, the DGA uses the calendar year (model year) of the vehicle and not the date (or at least the month and year) of manufacture.

Also, remember that importing units with the right guidebut denounces that they are brought modified and even half modified.

Evolution over time In the document sent to the Minister of Finance, Acofave explains that from 2005 to 2015, new and used vehicles “have been evolving in a rhythmic manner, so that when the market grew or decreased, it did so for both sectors.” He adds that the economic cycles have a greater impact on the volume of imports and sales, and 2007 has been the best historical year for new and 2021 for used and for all (new and used). “This means that parity has been lost and that current public policies favor used vehicles to the detriment of new ones,” insists Acofave.