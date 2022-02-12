Report: WWE Smackdown 11-02-2022 (Goldberg on Roman Reigns’ road)

Hello friends of Spazio Wrestling, I am Nicola Tarantino and today I will accompany you in this new episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

The episode begins with Sonia Deville in the ring informing us how she asked the management that Ronda Rousey, after injuring her arm last week, be fined $ 100,000 and suspended indefinitely with immediate effect. But Pearce arrives from the stage and reads an email just arrived from the management and in particular from Mr McMahon himself who says that what he asked against Ronda has been refused and that indeed he will not have to set foot on ringside during tonight’s titled match. of Naomi against Charlotte otherwise her managerial position will be put at great risk. Having said that, Naomi arrives in the ring and laughs in her face for what as soon as she hears her slapping her making her sit on the ground.

TAG TEAM MATCH: NEW DAY VS LOS LOTHARIOS

Big E starts demonstrating his physical superiority over Garza and then takes over by assisting in a Saempton Kofi over Angel. Garza breaks free and Carrillo enters but is positioned and pulled down on the apron and here undergoes the big Splash of Big E. Garza tries to attack Kofi but is thrown out and then Big E launches Kingston with a flight over the third rope on the two opponents out of the ring and hitting him both. After the ad Big E is in trouble and undergoes a Drop Kick from Garza who then mimics his movements but wasting time gets the Belly to Belly. Double tag and Kofi’s Drop Kick on Carrillo, followed by Clothesline and BoomDrop. Big E tag and combo move but Garza saves his partner. At this point Big E ends out and suffers Garza’s Moonsault and Carrillo does the same with Kingston after having landed him with a Superkick but it is only two. The Ghanaian takes out Garza with the Trouble in Paradise but Carrillo surprises him from behind and with a Roll Up his back winning the match.

VICTORY BY PINCHING: LOS LOTHARIOS

The Vikings Raiders are about to be interviewed backstage but are attacked by the Usos, their challengers at Elimination Chamber.

Michael Cole interviews Roman Reigns for his Elimination Chamber match with the Universal title up for grabs with Heyman. Cole cites Goldberg’s career stats but Reigns laughs and tells him he was a WCW fan like many of us because he was an integral part of this business. He then reminds him that he was a two-time Universal champion and beat Lesnar in 86 seconds. Reigns laughs again saying he doesn’t care. Then Cole reminds him how this match was scheduled two years ago at WrestleMania but now it will come true. Roman replies that maybe two years ago there could have been a match but today he is the Tribal Chief and he is sure that he will beat Goldberg and indeed he will be the cause of his retirement, telling him in the face of the talecamera.

SINGLE DQ MATCH: ALIYAH VS NATALYA

Natalya starts strong and goes with a shoulder, followed by a kick and a Michinoku Driver. Aliyah reacts with a Bulldog. She then tries a Boston Crab but Natalya flips her into the Sharp Shooter. Aliyah reaches the ropes but being a match without disqualification she does not activate Rope Break so she will give up.

VICTORY BY PINCHING: NATALYA

In the post match Natalya attacks Aliyah but Xia Li arrives to save her by driving out the Canadian

In today’s episode of InZayn we see Johnny Knoxville teasing Sami by destroying all of her marchindise. Sami is affected but says that he is now only thinking about next week’s match for the intercontinental title. His guests today Nakamura and Boogs arrive and Zayn vows to the Japanese that he will take the title. Rick tired of hearing him speak silences him but then collapses to the ground as a shock goes through his guitar that he was holding. Shinsuke worries but suffers the Halluva Kick from behind and Zayn goes away satisfied pretending not to know anything about what happened.

SINGLE MATCH: HAPPY CORBIN VS CESARO

Corbin punches immediately on the corner on the opponent followed by a Suplex and a Deep 6 but it is only two. He puts it on the stake but the Swiss reacts and now executes the Suplex. He continues with various Uppercuts and then throws Happy out of the ring and onto the barricades later. He still an Uppercut of momentum from the ropes but is only two. He tries the Neutralizer but Corbin breaks free and after a Big Boot he backs him with the End of Days.

VICTORY BY PINCHING: HAPPY CORBIN

Meanwhile, Moss is in the infirmary because the Claymore suffered by Drew last week gave him a black eye from which he says he does not see and wants to make himself medically unable to fight his match in Arabia with the Scotsman. Then the doctor tells him he wants to check his eyesight and makes him close his eyes and then reopen them and tell him what he sees. But when Madcap opens them again he sees Drew’s sword, which has reached him in the infirmary. He informs him that he talked to Pearce and that he made their match a Falls Count Aniwhere match.

Cole interviews Goldberg who The Man thanks him for the nice words he spent with Reigns earlier. Goldberg says he’s not back like all the other times because he really really wants to finally face Reigns due to the match canceled two years ago. About this he says, differently from Roman, that he is not the favorite but that he must be careful otherwise he will lose the title. He wants to become Universal Champion again and take on Lesnar at WrestleMania.

WOMAN’S SMACKDOWN CHAMPIONSHIP: CHARLOTTE VS NAOMI

The champion starts snooty by landing the enemy with shoulders but Naomi reacts and throws her out of the ring with an Enziguiri, and then knocks her down with a Crossbody out of the square on her. Get back in the ring for Naomi’s other Crossbody and it’s only two. Charlotte pulls her hair from the ropes and then tries a ground grab but Naomi gets rid of her and tries a Roll Up. Chops of the queen who then knocks down the enemy with a Thirt Wheel Backbreaker. Naomi’s Enziguiri on the corner and then Blockbuster from the stake but it’s still two. Charlotte rolls out of her and Naomi follows her but is pushed onto the steps. Head Lock of the queen in the center of the ring but Naomi kick to free herself and then another in Springboard from the ropes. She tries a Head Scissor but Charlotte catches it and bombs it but it’s two. She then she goes for the double Moonasault but in the second she is parried with her knees and Naomi can so she will hit with Real View but she is still two. Try the Sprig Leg Moonsault but she too is parried with her knees and the champion tries a Roll Up. Another Enziguiri by Naomi and another Sprig Leg Moonsault by the challenger this time to sign but Charlotte is still saved, to the desperation of the challenger. She tries Real View again but the queen avoids it and brings the enemy to her knees with a Chop Block in the legs followed by the winning Natural Selection.

VICTORY BY PINCHING: CHARLOTTE FLAIR

After the match, Sonia goes into the ring to mock Naomi still on the ground but will then get up from the ground and attack her. She finds Charlotte to help her but Ronda then arrives to save Naomi from the two. Fisted Charlotte is sent away while Rousey plans to break his other arm for Sonia. She manages to grab her but Charlotte pulls her out of the ring and pulls her to safety.

Thus ends this episode and Nicola Tarantino gives you an appointment next week with a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown, also here on Spazio Wrestling.