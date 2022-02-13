REPORTAGE / Kiev keeps calm, but prepares for the worst – Politics

The world gives the alarm but Kiev tries to keep calm: traffic flows regularly, you go out on the street, those who go to work, those who take a family walk taking advantage of the climate that, around one degree and with little snow, gives these parts is considered agreeable for the season. But under the blanket of apparent normality, fear begins to brood and we are preparing for the worst anyway: evacuation tests have been ordered in the shelters, while there are those who have a suitcase ready at home with the documents and the effects personal most important to be able to flee quickly, should the situation deteriorate at any moment and Vladimir Putin’s Russia decides to attack.

The rest of the world almost seems to take it for granted, a matter of hours or a few days, and every country invites – including Italy – its citizens to leave the country. The general sentiment, or at least the ostentatious one, is that however the alarm is more media than real, and that it is more popular in the West than among the Ukrainians themselves. “We have already been at war since 2014 – they repeat, almost in unison -. And if Putin were to invade us, we are ready”.

Several scenarios considered: an invasion from the east, or from the north through the Belarusian border closest to Kiev, or even a demonstration action in Odessa on the Black Sea, up to cybernetic or hybrid attacks. Among these are – according to local administrations and politicians – the false bomb alerts that arrive regularly, via email or phone calls, to schools or supermarkets, paralyzing activities and unleashing fear among the population. “We receive similar emails once a week, but it’s just another Russian provocation. We keep our peace of mind and try to avoid panic”, comments with ANSA Viktor Kliminsky, secretary of the municipal council of Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000. inhabitants who lost 100 in the war of 2014, today remembered one by one with their photos and their names on a wall in a central street.

Even in Zhytomyr, 150 km from Kiev and the same number from Belarus – where Moscow has amassed thousands of troops under the pretext of joint exercises – Saturday afternoon appears at first sight the same as always. Along the way, street performers, a violinist, even two huge white bear puppets perform, attracting the attention of three soldiers, without weapons, who stop to watch their dance.

“Many young people are offering to enlist,” says Kliminsky.

On the streets of Kiev there are posters with the faces of soldiers, boys and girls, with the words: “The heroes are among us”. In one of these there is a photo of a young woman in camouflage and a helmet, blue eyes and long dark braids: “Natascia Borisoviska, the Apple”, is her nom de guerre, “at the front since 2014”. The invitation to take up arms and join the armed forces is evident: “While you are reading this text, she is in the East to defend our peace and our possibility of living without worries”, the manifesto reads, referring to the conflict again. ongoing with the Russian separatists in the Donbass.

Ruslan Lavlinsky is one of the displaced from Donetsk, where he was a professor of philosophy. More pessimistic, or realistic, today he expects Putin to “attack Ukraine” at any moment: “I remember when it happened in Donetsk and I had to leave my city because of the hostilities. Everyone tries to live in Donetsk. peace, but the specter of war looms “. Taking refuge in Kharkiv, on the northeastern border of the country, he warns: “Kharkiv cannot help but worry. The Russians have already taken the Donbass and the Crimea, why shouldn’t it happen again?”.