Reported “encounter” between Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño in dressing rooms

Despite the fact that internally they have ‘clarified’ the ‘show’ that AAntonio Briseno and Cesar Huerta in the field of Nemesio Diez when starring in an outbreak of anger, things in Chivas They are burning in the locker room, because in that same stadium, Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño They had an intense discussion at the end of the meeting.

According to unofficial reports, Ricardo Pelaez He went down to the dressing room of the La Bombonera de Toluca field and angrily complained to the team’s technical director, Marcelo Michel Leaño, blaming him for the last-minute tie achieved by the choriceros.

Also read:Isis Serrath poses as God brought her into the world and leaves her fans breathless (Photos)

Peláez would have blamed him for the erratic approach that Leaño used in the final minutes of the match, giving all the initiative to the locals, a claim that caused the response of the young coach of the rojiblancos.

��ATTENTION CHIVABROTHERS�� DIFFERENCES appear between Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño. The crisis of results is running out of patience, despite the fact that one is finding “consolations” that are not yielding points. Information soon on @RebanoPasion Y @BolavipMex – León Iturbide (@Leon_Iturbide)

April 11, 2022





Leaño did not shut up and responded strongly to Peláez, asking him to have more patience, since Guadalajara has not lost games in recent matches, in addition to developing good football in long stretches of the games.

The intense talk did not reach majors, but internal reports point to great pressure between managers, coaching staff and the players themselves, because although they have improved in their performance, those of the Flock have not been able to achieve good results.

Also read: The new Cruz Azul? Chivas has a curse on him in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX