Reported harassed on live TV after Empoli-Fiorentina, from the studio they say: Don’t be angry

After the Empoli-Fiorentina match outside the Castellani stadium a shameful episode took place, on the day of raising awareness against violence against women.

Saturday afternoon the Tuscan derby between Empoli And Fiorentina in the last minutes he experienced the turnaround that gave Andreazzoli’s men the 2-1 victory: the goals by Bandinelli and Pinamonti between 87 ‘and 89’ made Vlahovic’s usual goal useless. It was one of the advances on Saturday for the 14th matchday of Serie A, a round in which the top division joined the awareness raising initiative against violence against women, showing a red mark on his face as documented by several players on social media alongside their teammates.

The good intentions manifested on the pitch, however, found a horrible counterbalance in an episode that occurred after the final whistle of the Castellani match, when the correspondent of Toscana TV, Greta Beccaglia, engaged in gathering the hot reactions of the fans who flowed from the stadium, she was harassed live by a man who patted her on the ass as he passed her. This person was able on the day of the commitment against gender violence to provide the worst example of the substratum of incivility and disrespect on which other, more serious, behaviors can germinate.

A shameful gesture, indeed a harassment: when denouncing her, she must be called by her name. Greta Beccaglia did not lose her temper, turning to the man who was walking away, saying no with his hand: “Sorry … you can’t do this, I’m sorry“. A scene which, however, instead of arousing the indignation from the studio, prompted the host to go on as if nothing had happened.”Don’t take it, don’t take it“, was all that Beccaglia’s colleague felt right to say. An attitude stigmatized by president of the Order of Journalists of Tuscany Giampaolo Marchini, who expressed solidarity with the journalist: “A worrying episode, which took place in the days when the greatest attention is paid to the fight against gender-based violence. I called Greta to give her the solidarity of the whole Council. An episode that should not be minimized. Those who were in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture, however, invited the colleague to ‘not take it’. An incomprehensible attitude“.

For her part, the journalist appeared shocked by what happened, adding shortly after: “They got their hands on me, what happened is unacceptable“. Subsequently, coldly, Greta Beccaglia invited through her social profiles to contact her if someone is able to identify the offender from the video.