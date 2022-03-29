Reported shooting at Terminal 3 of the Cancun airport – The Sun Post

*This note was updated with information from the Cancun Airport Emergency Operations Center

Authorities of the Cancun International Airport reported that there are no pertinent indications to confirm that there has been a shooting inside the air terminal, after the first reports of shooting were presented.

“There are no signs of firearm detonations or explosions in any area of ​​the airport,” reported the Cancun International Airport Emergency Operations Center.

To reach this determination, he explained, they worked in coordination with the National Guard, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency and the Secretary of the Navy.

Due to the above, the activities of terminal 3 of the airport were suspended for a short period, not more than 2 hours, the Center added.

Security forces carry out permanent investigations to determine the cause that caused the alert among passengers and users of the airport, said the Cancun Airport Emergency Operations Center.

Similarly, the National Guard specified that the noise heard by some passengers was derived from the inadvertent fall of three advertisements that were in the air terminal, which were knocked down by tourists.

The available information indicates that the sound could have been caused by the fall of three billboards accidentally knocked down by a tourist. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/2khiNutYEM – National Guard (@GN_MEXICO_) March 28, 2022

According to the first reports around 11:30 am, users heard detonations that caused passengers to panic and run away.

This incident provoked an intense mobilization of security forces from the National Guard, as well as from the Secretary of Security.

Through his official Twitter account, the Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, assured that no injuries, percussion cartridges or signs that confirm the fact have been found, so they will continue with the investigation.

911 of C5, receives a call about detonations of a firearm in terminal 3 of the Cancun Airport, all the authorities in the place, at the moment there are no injuries, percussion cartridges or further indications that confirm the fact. It is still checking. pic.twitter.com/ARVw5Qswj0 – Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) March 28, 2022

