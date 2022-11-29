Reportedly Zendaya and Tom Holland Have Been Formally Engaged

The popular couple of actors made up of the British Tom Holland and the American Zendaya, they would have finally committed themselves, according to several close sources and other US media that have been spreading the news in recent hours.

In accordance with usweekly, Tom Holland and Zendaya were already thinking about taking the next step in their relationship and “settling down” and “planning for a future together”, so they have agreed to get engaged.

These revelations come hand in hand with a huge wave of rumors that the couple had already been engaged for some time, so all these rumors would have been true.

A few weeks ago, Tom Holland assured total films that he was thinking of retiring from acting to focus on getting married and raising a family, either temporarily or permanently.

“I could go and be a carpenter for two years, take a big break, and come back. But it might not come back. I could leave, get married, have children and just disappear for the rest of my life,” said the 26-year-old interpreter.

Furthermore, the protagonist of ‘Spiderman’ He admitted that he is very satisfied with his current love situation and that he is “very happy and in love.”

And you, are you happy about this new union?