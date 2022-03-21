Reporter killed in shooting outside Virginia restaurant

Norfolk, Va. — A reporter from a newspaper Virginia was one of two people who lost their lives early Saturday morning in a shooting outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said.

Saw Jenkinsa 25-year-old journalist who covered events on education for the newspaper The Virginian-Pilotof Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to authorities.

Norfolk Police detectives are investigating the incident in which three other people were injured. Jenkins was caught in the crossfire as she was leaving the scene, restaurant manager Rory Schindel told the newspaper. Police had not announced any arrests by Saturday afternoon.

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She was an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.

“Sierra was a brilliant and talented woman with a lot going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better off because of her writing,” said Kris Worrell, managing editor of Virginia Media, which runs The Virginian-Pilot and other newspapers. “Sierra was fun, dynamic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Schindel explained that the waiters had announced that it was close to closing time and turned off the lights around 1:30 in the morning. An argument broke out outside the business as people began to leave and shots were heard shortly after, the newspaper reported.

Norfolk police identified the other deceased person as Devon M. Harris., 25, from Portsmouth. Another woman has a gunshot wound that puts her life in danger. Two more men suffered gunshot wounds, but their lives were not in danger, police said in a statement.

Jenkin’s father Maurice Jenkinsof Virginia Beach, told the newspaper her daughter “wasn’t a person who liked to go out much,” but a friend visiting the area wanted to.