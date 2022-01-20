Reporter overwhelmed by an SUV continues the live TV. Shock video

Overwhelmed by an SUV during a live TV he gets up, adjusts the camera and resumes the transmission, reassuring the conductor. Super professional Tori Yorgey the young Wsaz-Tv journalist hit by a car in the United States in West Virginia while he was in connection with the studio. The reporter was reporting on a rupture in a water pipe when an SUV suddenly swooped in on her, knocking her into the camera. “Oh my God, I was just hit by a car – we hear – but I’m fine”, all under the stunned eyes of the anchor in the studio.

Before getting up and smiling again in front of the camera, Yorgey is heard reassuring the woman driving the car, who tries to apologize for what happened. It is not clear why it ended up against the journalist. “In reality I was hit by a car even in college – tries to play down the reporter -, in the same way. But I’m happy to be well ». The incident occurred just in the last week of Yorgey’s work for the broadcaster in West Virginia. She herself announced on social media that she will return to work in Pennsylvania where her family is also located. The video of the incident immediately went viral.

Last updated: Thursday 20 January 2022, 19:25



