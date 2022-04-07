Representative Bulin 47 talks about the shooting they suffered in NY

The artistic entrepreneur Vidal Cedeno he referred to shooting to the vehicle in which the urban exponent was transported bulin 47 in New York City, where he makes a series of presentations in discos.

Cedeño, who represents the interpreter of “El juidero”, said that the event that occurred on April 3 in the streets of Yonkers, New York, is under investigation by the police authorities.

He stated that “unofficially” it is known that “It was not a direct matter or for Bulinneither for any of us nor for the staff”.

“All of us came out well from the incident that happened last Sunday the 3rd at the Yonkers, NY nightclub. We had not given any kind of explanation in relation to this because it is under investigation…”, he said.

He affirmed that the exponent is a beloved artist, he is not a type of problems, “like all the artists who work with us in the office”.

The Veteran Entrepreneur Vidal Cedenowhich has been promoting Dominican tours in the Great City for more than two decades, announced that bulin 47 he will continue his tour and later they will offer an official report when the authorities approve it.

details of the shooting

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/06/image-in-black-and-white-of-a-car-f63d85a1.jpg This is how one of the vehicles in which Bulin 47 traveled through NY after a shooting was left. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

According to a cut of several seconds uploaded to Instagram by the portal “popeyeteinforma”, at vehicle in which the young man was traveling, they tipped him at least eight shots. The urban was transported with part of the work team that accompanies him in his presentations in discos.

“Thanks to God and our ancestors for covering with their divine mantle. bulin 47with his staff that includes my son Carlitos, my nephew Maximus and my cousin Imelda, on the night of April 3 in the streets of Yonkers, New York. Our hearts will continue to beat to give the public the best of us. Thank you all for your support and prayers,” Cedeño wrote on his Instagram account.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/06/image-of-the-screen-of-a-car-window-8b273be4.jpg The black vehicle that was shot at in NY. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Hancel Teodoro Vargas Reynoso, known in the artistic and musical world as bulin 47, rose to fame after going viral on social media making comedic videos with songs like “Comando” and “7 Pollos.” He has released the urban hits “Stop talking about me”, “Prendía” with Kiko El Crazy, “El juidero” with Chimbala and recently “Vete far” with El Tonto.