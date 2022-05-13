Representative of Alberth Elis announces that he already has offers in France and other top leagues in Europe for the “Panterita”

2022-05-12

Albert Elis, 26 years old, has left a good feeling in the French League and it is not for less, because with the Girondins de Bordeaux registered nine goals in the 2021-22 season which for him was marked by the constant injuries that did not let him have regularity. With his team virtually relegated, "La Panterita" is wanted by clubs from the league of France, England, Germany and Portugalaccording to his representative, Daniel Solís, in an interview with Diario DIEZ. Solís, of Tico origin, told us that the Honduran attacker, who played 20 games with the Girondins, returned to France to continue your recovery after having operated in San Pedro Sula on his knee. Elis suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee against Lille. He was operated on under the observation of Dr. Oscar Benitez, a specialist in the matter who was also the one who operated on him in June 2021 for the same condition, only with a different knee. Furthermore, the representative of He is told us that the Real player Spain, Kevin Alvarez His suitcases are almost ready so that he can play in the Mexican League or in one of South America. The interview How is Alberth Elis's state of health and his recovery process? Alberth is in the last stage of his recovery and in surgery, thank God, everything went well. He is now in the strengthening process and we hope that time will pass so that he is well, it is the same operation that he had had on the previous knee, it is not very serious, but obviously it is necessary to be careful. Are you emotionally strong? He is a boy who I have always said is ahead of his age because he has always been very mature in his decision-making both on and off the pitch. He knows that this is football and that there are beautiful moments when championships are won, he is also aware that these situations can happen, but he is always the most optimistic of any eventuality that arises in this career, he is in good spirits and wants to return.

What is the future of Albert Elis with his Bordeaux team? (Last in the table with 27 points and virtually relegated in the French League).

Mathematically, the team is still in the fight, so until mathematically they are out, they will always work to stay to help the team. Alberth is in France recovering and he finds his teammates pushing emotionally and his future will be defined when the tournament ends knowing what happens with the team and also analyzing situations that have been handled for quite some time, we and his family’s environment will be analyzing which is the best for him sportingly. Read: Honduran Alberth Elis is wanted by AS Monaco, one of the biggest clubs in France Does Elis’s contract with Bordeaux end in this tournament? No, he has a contract for other years, but we don’t know what the outcome of the league will be because mathematically they are not relegated and we have to wait for this week, see what happens in the games to know what we are going to decide. There are several things that have changed, but we are not going to make decisions on the run.