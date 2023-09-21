Representatives emphasized on strengthening the health system

A new regular session will be held in the Legislature this Thursday. At the venue they will analyze initiatives that seek to create headache clinics and atopic dermatitis care programs. In addition, they will discuss the project that aims to promote the mental health care of the pregnant person during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum period.

With a comprehensive action agenda and a focus on health system strengthening, delegates will meet again this Thursday. The day’s work is planned Laws relating to the general budget for the public administration of the provinceL, FY 2024 Pursuant to and by Regulations will address the creation of a headache clinic; A regulatory framework for mental health care and atopic dermatitis careamong other points.

One of these initiatives is written by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, carlos rovirathrough which It aims to create a headache clinic in the health park, The core of the bill states that it makes sense Headache for “nervous system disorders”primary or secondary, painful and disabling, Characterized by frequent headaches, They manifest as headaches or migraines, tension headaches, cluster headaches and headaches caused by excessive use of painkillers called rebound headaches.

The objectives of the project are Provide multidisciplinary care and approach Achieving a complex approach and increasing the quality of care around this condition; Facilitating access to new processes of proven effectiveness and Promote awareness campaigns About the importance of receiving timely and appropriate treatment for this type of disease; among other points.

Mental health during pregnancy and postpartum

Another bill that will be discussed in the chamber will be one that aims to create Regulatory framework for mental health care during pregnancy and postpartum period, With this initiative of the representatives rita nunez And martin cesino, Seek to promote mental health care for this group of people through multidisciplinary interventions Through communication, empathy and the introduction of principles and tools that allow detecting symptoms of depression, anxiety disorders and other mental health disorders, healthy relational processes between mother, father, child and the family group are guaranteed.

Among the objectives of the regulations are: Information and awareness about the mental health of the pregnant person during pregnancy, delivery and postpartum period And these stages can have emotional, hormonal and physical effects on the pregnant or postpartum person; Provide the community with tools to facilitate the identification of mental disorders during pregnancy and the postpartum period and provide appropriate support.

Comprehensive Approach Program for Atopic Dermatitis

Another topic that will be on the delegates’ agenda for the day will be the draft Legislation which aims to provide a specialized and interdisciplinary approach to the care of atopic dermatitis, To promote its early identification, diagnosis and treatment.

Among the objectives of the initiative proposed by representatives of the Frente Renovador de la Concordia, Martin Cecino, Karen Feige, Hugo Passalacqua And Yamila Ruizthey find multidisciplinary medical careAccess to studies, diagnostic, therapeutic and medicinal practices for the approach and control of atopic dermatitis and related pathologies; reduce morbidity and clinical manifestations, controlling inflammation, preserving functional capacity, and inducing long-term remission or minimal disease activity; Promote prevention and treatment about triggering or enhancing risk factors and associated pathologies; provide care Enabling remote patient assistance and monitoring, through the use of new information and communication technologies (ICT).

Also, deputies are looking for The institute observes 14th September every year as Provincial Atopic Dermatitis Awareness Day, Within the framework of the commemoration of said day, the Ministry of Public Health Awareness campaigns should be promoted aimed at highlighting the disease and its impact on daily life. Of those who suffer from it; The focus is on promoting care for people suspected of having the disease, particularly with the aim of achieving early diagnosis.

moebius syndrome

Legislators will also analyze the initiative through which they want Proclaim the research, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with Moebius syndrome of provincial interest.

In this case, it was detailed in the articles that the enforcement authority would have to establish guidelines for addressing pathology; Guaranteeing infrastructure for prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, monitoring and rehabilitation; Train health professionals and promote research, dissemination and dissemination of the syndrome; Run publicity and awareness campaigns in the community.

Besides, In the initiative it was mentioned that the application authority and the provincial social work would have to provide Coverage to achieve better social and work integration, for patients affected by Moebius syndrome.

