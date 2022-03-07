Representatives of the security company indicated after the violence in Gallos vs Atlas disappear

Almost 48 hours after the violent acts in La Corregidora, no one has been found to answer for the private security company in charge of the property.

Between a pedicure place, a hamburger joint and a specialized foot clinic, is the business from security private GSEK 9, in charge of protecting the amateurs in the matches that take place in the Corregidora Stadium and suspended by the government of Queretaroafter the incidents between the roosters and the Atlas. In the last 24 hours, they have stopped answering phones, failed to show up at your location, and deleted their posts on Facebook.

“In the morning some people came, took out some papers and then left,” commented one of the tenants who are in the same building as the business from security I had to take care of the fans roosters and Atlasin the match that was held in the Corregidora Stadium and ended with 26 injured in the stands.

ESPN visited the facilities of the business from security indicated private, but the offices were closed, despite the fact that it was visited during business hours, in addition to the fact that in the last 24 hours no success was obtained in the telephone numbers provided for contact. The owners of the surrounding establishments assure that “it is rare that it is not open, there was always someone receiving people there. I have seen that three people work there”.

Registration with the IMPI of the private security company in charge of La Corregidora. ESPN

The business Queretana obtained its permit on March 3, 2021, in the name of Pantoja Luna Susana, in the administration of Governor Francisco Dominguez Servien, and was authorized for “Surveillance in real estate, transfer and protection of people, surveillance in massive events,” it reads in documents that this media outlet was able to review. Before, the company was registered in the Mexican Institute of Private Property since 2016.

The business provided its services to roosters and to the government of Queretarosince it came to participate in the promotion of “Pueblos Mágicos” of the entity and other events of the authorities within that territory.

His way of recruiting personnel for the games of the team of the MX League was evidenced in social networks, since it called for “express” contracts, which were only valid during a game and were paid 300 pesos, attracting personnel with little or no preparation in maintaining the security in massive events.

“This authorization is nominal and non-transferable: IT DOES NOT AUTHORIZE THE CARRYING OR USE OF FIREARMS,” reads the permit issued by the Executive Power of the State of Queretaro.

Security company identified after the violence between Querétaro and Atlas. ESPN

The owners of the business privately they must present to testify about the events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadiumon March 5, in addition to the fact that the government Queretaro only suspended the business and has not yet disclosed the relevant sanctions.

