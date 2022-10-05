Repressors of the protests in Cuba assume their role and threaten with an AK-47

Repressors of the Cuban regime whose faces have been exposed and identified on social networks after the protests against the regime They have come out to defend themselves and in the process threatened those who attempt “against the peace and safety of their children” with using an AK-47.

Yosvany Armando Simón Gil, one of the men in civilian clothes who acted with violence against demonstrators in Vedado, Havanamade a public statement on Facebook in which he did not rule out continuing to use violence against those who express their discomfort in the streets.

“To all the friends who have been concerned about the situation generated around my family on social networks, thank you very much, and do not worry: a dog that barks does not bite,” wrote Simón Gil, who deleted the publication this Wednesday.

Three repressive brothers of the protests in #Vedado, #LaHabana, threatened to use an AK-47 after being exposed in… Posted by DIARIO DE CUBA on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

“To the little friends and little friends who have dedicated themselves to defaming our people on the networks, two things: I believe and respect diversity in the broadest sense, but I do not believe in disrespect and much less in cackling, manipulation and lies, and the other thing is that they add this surname to their lists,” he added.

“I have never offended anyone, nor am I going to offend them, but the list is not of victims, it is the list of three AK 47s that are going to turn into Zombies a few who want to come and threaten our peace and the safety of our children[sic]”, wrote.

“We have two things left over that you lack. ‘If it breaks into small pieces, it becomes my flag one day, our dead, raising their arms, will still know how to defend it.’ There is no fear. No one gives up here, coj … [sic]”He finished his post.

As Simón Gil pointed out in comments to his publication, after being exposed on social networks, he has received numerous threats in the same way.

To illustrate his statement, the repressor shared an image of himself with his other two brothers, Yuriesky and Yoel Simón, who were also members of the paramilitary shock groups and have also been identified. The violence of these brothers against a woman in the middle of Vedado was captured by the photographers of the AP agency.

Cuban Newspaper got a statement by Yoel Simon in which he assumes his role and affirmed that he is not afraid: “I feel revolutionary and I feel Cuban and you have to kill me for this”said.

From #Cubalex we urge you to help us identify the participants in the repression of the demonstrations in… Posted by Cubalex on Monday, October 3, 2022

The NGO Cubalex gave more details about Yurisky Simón (salmon-colored pullover in the image of the North American agency), “identified as an agent of the State who participated in the call of the regime to repress the people in the streets.”

“Currently he works as director of insurance and service of the National Directorate of the Youth Club. Together with his brother Yoel Simón, he participated in violent actions against protesters in Havana,” said the legal advisor.

The Independent Data Journalism Project Invntario has located 55 protests in Cuba since last September 29, which occurred in 49 areas of 16 municipalities in four provinces. Only 48 of them were produced in Havana. The project aimed this Tuesday on Twitter that have verified protests in all the municipalities except in Old Havana, Centro Habana, Regla and Cotorro.

On Sunday, in an “offended” attitude, Miguel Díaz-Canel denied all legitimacy to the protests that Cubans are leading these days, beaten by the prolonged blackouts, lack of water and hunger. The president accused a group of demonstrators of committing acts of vandalism and promoting “counterrevolutionary expressions” and threatened them with apply all the “rigor of the laws”.

arrest monitoring group Justice 11J raised to 26 the number of arrests that they have been able to register due to the protests. The platform added on Tuesday six more arrests executed since last Sunday.

“The reports of people injured and brutally beaten in protest, and currently in detention, are alarming. We are also concerned about the situation of women and mothers (such as the case of Hillary Gutiérrez, who has a six-year-old girl), since we have observed that they are especially vulnerable in prison,” the platform warned.