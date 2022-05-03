Reproductive Medicine: A milestone in society

Pamela, what can you tell about Assisted Reproduction Techniques?

Assisted Reproduction Techniques (TRA) are a milestone in history. Since its appearance, they have allowed the birth of more than 7 million children in the world, making thousands of people worldwide realize the dream of fatherhood.

Thanks to the advent of the exponential technological development, in the last 40 years the TRA, have meant a true contemporary revolution in a concept as dynamic and key to a society as “the family”.

The way in which it is conceived reveals the way of being of a society. The concept of family not only changes from one culture to another, but also evolves over time within the same community.

ARTs are so called, precisely, because third parties intervene, be it a doctor, a biologist, a donor and/or a surrogate mother, collaborating with the desire for paternity of a couple or person. Procreation leaves the realm of intimacy, and the link is “assisted” by another, which favors pregnancy through the artificial approximation of the gametes.

TRAs have been controversial in their beginnings due to legal, ethical and social dilemmas, but today they are an absolute reality.

Currently it is possible, for example, through the vitrification of oocytes, that a woman who does not want immediate motherhood or even one who faces a cancer diagnosis, preserves her fertility by freezing her ovules to use them later when she wishes; that an infertile couple that requires in vitro fertilization can, through preimplantation genetic diagnosis, biopsy and study the embryos before transferring them to the uterus, to reduce the risk that paternity entails after the age of 38, being able not only to know the sex of the embryo but also avoiding the transfer of genetically abnormal embryos. It is also possible that a woman with poor quality ovules or already in menopause, achieves a pregnancy through donated ovules -egg donation-, or men with absence or seminal alterations can achieve paternity through donated semen.

What is gestation by substitution about?

The most controversial of the entire range of ART is Gestation by Substitution (GS).

It consists of a treatment attended by people who want a child and cannot gestate it, such is the case of male couples, single men, single women or heterosexual couples, where the woman does not have a uterus or pregnancy is contraindicated. The GS requires the figure of the “pregnant mother”, which is the woman who agrees to carry out a pregnancy for another person or couple (intended parents or intending parents). In Vitro Fertilization is performed to achieve an embryo, with gametes from the intended parents or donated gametes, and then this embryo is transferred to the pregnant woman’s uterus. This woman cannot provide her ovules for the formation of the embryo, so there would be no genetic link with the baby.

At the international level there are very diverse regulations on this practice; some countries prohibit it, some admit it with restrictions, and others widely accept it. In Argentina there is a legal silence, the GS is not prohibited but not regulated. Despite this, socially in the Argentine popular imagination it is a practice that is widely accepted; In a survey that I carried out together with my team1-2 in 2020, surveying 1,800 people, we found that 7 out of 10 Argentines agree with the procedure and 48% revealed accepting financial compensation as a “fair” act for the pregnant.”

Undoubtedly, this treatment is becoming more frequent in our country and is here to stay.

