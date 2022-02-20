Reproductive medicine area strengthened at Cemafe : : El Litoral – News – Santa Fe – Argentina

The medical center added a new study that allows progress in fertility treatment.

Santa Fe city The area of ​​reproductive medicine in Cemafe is strengthened The medical center added a new study that allows progress in fertility treatment. The medical center added a new study that allows progress in fertility treatment.

The province’s Ministry of Health strengthened the reproductive medicine area of ​​the Santa Fe Medical Specialties Center (Cemafe) by adding the hysterosalpignography study to its service, which allows evaluating the state of the fallopian tubes and whether there is a possibility to advance in a treatment and that before was outsourced to the private health system.

you have to read

In this regard, the director of Cemafe, Sebastián Calvet, indicated that “we are working to be able to provide a fertility assistance network together with health centers, carrying out a complete evaluation of the infertile couple, providing a timely diagnosis of associated pathologies, referral to the services that are required, advice and treatment of the same”.

This week the first hysterosalpingography was performed, “which is one of the basic studies to evaluate the fallopian tubes and the uterine cavity and determine if there is infertility on the part of the patient. Although it is a routine study, it is used as a basis to address any low-complexity treatment, because we must check that the fallopian tubes are permeable”, explained Dr. Santiago Gervasini, in charge of the area.

Law 26,862

Calvet recalled that “in 2013, Law 26,862 was enacted in Argentina, which establishes that any person of legal age, regardless of their sexual orientation or marital status, has social work, prepaid or attends the public health system, can access free of charge to techniques and procedures performed with medical assistance to achieve pregnancy”.

you have to read

Meanwhile, Gervasini added that “being able to provide comprehensive assistance in reproductive medicine to people who have a truncated desire to have a child is one of the primary objectives of those of us who approach this area of ​​medicine,” adding that “it is our longing as a fertility unit, to generate the growth that is needed to be able to assist patients globally and to be able to meet all their needs in the future”, he concluded.