Repsol and Telefónica create a joint venture to install solar panels | Economy

Repsol and Telefónica Spain have reached an agreement to set up a company, whose capital will be distributed 50%, for the installation of solar panels in homes and businesses. Its offer will include an exclusive electricity rate that complements that photovoltaic installation, both companies announced this Thursday in a joint statement.

Telefónica Spain contributes to the alliance its distribution channels (more than 1,000 stores), its more than 20 million customers and “its technological capacity to provide facilities with differential connectivity in the market”. In turn, Repsol will add its experience in self-consumption and multi-energy, which “will make it possible to offer an electricity rate to the customers of this new joint business.”

Both partners explain that the new company, once the required regulatory approvals have been obtained, will launch “a comprehensive self-consumption solution” to private customers, neighborhood communities, SMEs and large companies. “The agreement opens the door for both companies to explore additional opportunities to jointly promote other energy services in homes and businesses,” they explain.

Telefónica will apply the model with which it already markets services outside telephony, such as alarms, in which it is no longer necessary to be a subscriber to be able to contract them. For its part, Repsol has more than 3,700 megawatts (MW) of total installed low-emission generation capacity and adds 1.35 million electricity and gas customers.

The new company will have its own management team, and will have specialists who will cover all customer needs: from clarifying the possibilities offered by self-consumption, advising on the installation design that best meets their needs, or answering any questions about its operation once it is generating energy or after-sales services.

Repsol and Telefónica explain that the offer, which will be available in a few months as soon as the regulatory authorizations are obtained, will be personalized for each type of customer according to their level and consumption habits, seeking to maximize savings on their current electricity bill. “Among other benefits, it will include a mobile application for the control of the installation and the continuous optimization of energy expenditure, personalized financing for each type of consumer and other value-added services linked to the photovoltaic installation,” the statement said.

Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain, has pointed out that “this is a strategic agreement between two leading companies that contribute their knowledge in two fundamental aspects to build a solid and innovative value proposition, both for individuals and companies; on the one hand, connectivity, and, on the other, the installation and management of photovoltaic panels to take advantage of solar energy”.

Repsol’s General Director of Clients and Low Carbon Generation, María Victoria Zingoni, has indicated that “this important association shows the commitment of both companies to the consumer, who increasingly wants to be a part of the energy transition by producing their own energy” . “Both companies also open the way to, within this alliance, explore additional solutions that expand the value of our current proposal for customers”, she commented.