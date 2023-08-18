“Reptiles”: a thriller by Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone coming to Netflix, when is the film coming

Benicio del Toro has had an illustrious career in Hollywood and he hasn’t stopped working, now that he has joined the Netflix platform. This is his new action film “Reptiles”, which will be available through the platform from 6th October.

Also: Robert De Niro: How He Reached the ’80s by Becoming the Most In-demand Actor for Film and Television

According to the official synopsis, following the brutal murder of a real estate agent, the lead detective tries to uncover the truth in a case in which nothing is as it seems and, at the same time, destroy the illusions of his life. gives. The film’s star cast is completed by Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Dominic Lombardozzi, Francis Fischer, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.