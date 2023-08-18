Sports

“Reptiles”: a thriller by Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone coming to Netflix, when is the film coming

Benicio del Toro has had an illustrious career in Hollywood and he hasn’t stopped working, now that he has joined the Netflix platform. This is his new action film “Reptiles”, which will be available through the platform from 6th October.

According to the official synopsis, following the brutal murder of a real estate agent, the lead detective tries to uncover the truth in a case in which nothing is as it seems and, at the same time, destroy the illusions of his life. gives. The film’s star cast is completed by Alicia Silverstone, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Dominic Lombardozzi, Francis Fischer, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz.

According to its producers, the film tells the story of the brutal murder of a young real estate agent and the work of a detective who tries to discover the truth in a case in which nothing is as it seems, leading to the events of his life. Removes confusion. ,

“I think the film will be exciting for people who like to watch something that they don’t know where it will take them, there will be twists and turns in the film. And for those of you who enjoy dark, dark and suspenseful things, I think you’ll find something exciting here,” said director Grant Singer.

Reptile is produced by Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill. Del Toro, Rick Yorn and Rachel Smith serve as executive producers.

