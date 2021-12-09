“Republic” shock on the police, drugs and Merkel: so, today …

– it’s official: Angela Merkel she is no longer Chancellor of Germany. For a few days he almost caught up with his political father and giant Helmut Kohl. Hat off, for what for better or for worse, was really the deus ex machina of Europe

– a black boy he climbs the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica in Rome, throws himself into the bathroom, splashes the water on the agents, attacks them. All while he is naked as his mother did and in the midst of the Immaculate Conception snowstorm. He was in a state of agitation, perhaps clouded by who knows what. But it certainly has an enviable resistance to frost

– after seeing this video, we repeat, in which this excited naked squirts water against the agents, climbs on a historic fountain, takes a bath in it and doesn’t care about the agents’ requests to get off, Republic he chose to write a piece on the story. And do you know how they titled it? Like this: “Violent police on a black man: batons for the bathroom in the fountain “.” Violent “, understood? Like in the USA with Jorge Floyd. for sport?) Then luckily Rep changed the title. Maybe they realized that they had stepped on a poop

– CGIL And Uil they strike because of the maneuver. What needs to be asked is why organizations that now represent themselves and retirees still have to keep the country in check

