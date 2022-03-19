Republican Congressman Don Young, senior House member, dies

Washington D.C. – Republican Congressman Don Young (Alaska), one of the main allies of the movement statesman of Puerto Rico and dean of the lower house, passed away today, Friday, at the age of 88.

The information was advanced by the Anchorage Daily News and later confirmed by the number three of the Republican minority, Elise Stefanik (New York).

According to Jack Ferguson, a former chief of his office, the congressman died on a trip from Los Angeles to Seattle.

Young, a former chairman of the Natural Resources Committee with primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rican affairs, had been in the House since 1973, when he won a special election. He was serving his 25th two-year term in Congress and had decided to seek re-election in November.

Because of Alaska’s population of about 736,000 people, Young was the only representative from his state in the House.

The resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, considered him her mentor and the main ally of the island’s statesmen. “His loss is incalculable, I am (we are) stunned, shocked and very sad. I pray for his family, friends and his people in this painful moment, ”said González.

He noted that Young could be “incisive and even cutting when he understood that al was wrong, but at the same time witty and good-humored in exchanges in the Committee on Natural Resources.”

Gonzalez said he was with Young at a Natural Resources Committee hearing on Thursday. Young was recently moving around in a wheelchair. “I opened the door for him when he left and he told me ‘God will pay you in Heaven’ to which I replied ‘you have already given them to me in life,'” the commissioner recounted in her statement.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lamented the death of the Republican legislator. “The photographs of him with ten presidents from both parties who signed their bills that proudly cover the walls of his office in Rayburn are a testament to his longevity and his legislative dominance,” Pelosi said. .

“He was a tireless and outstanding advocate for the people of Alaska. He spent every day doing what he loved: carrying his gigantic voice and his outsized leadership on behalf of Alaskans,” Stefanik noted for his part.

Starting in 1995, Young took up the banner of statehood in the House Republican caucus, particularly in the Committee on Natural Resources.

His 1998 status bill was the second with status alternatives to pass the federal lower house. The vote was by the smallest difference, 209-208. The first project with status alternatives for Puerto Rico was approved in 1991 and the most recent in 2010. None of them advanced in the United States Senate.

In this session, Young was one of 19 Republican co-sponsors of Bill 1522 of Democrat Darren Soto (Florida) that proposes a federal referendum on statehood yes or no, tied to a process for the admission of Puerto Rico as a state. The legislation is pending in the Natural Resources Committee.

“A titan has passed away, a warrior for statehood and full equality for Puerto Rico,” said Roberto Lefranc Fortuño, one of the six delegates elected to lobby for statehood for the Island.

Young had to step down as chair of the Natural Resources Committee due to term limitations imposed by the Republican caucus. At times he made clear his discontent with his later Republican leaders on that committee who avoided advancing pro-statehood legislation.

In Alaska, he was recognized for his ability to obtain appropriations for the state.

Young was mayor of Fort Yukon, a town of fewer than 500 people, and a state legislator before being elected to Congress. He ran for the lower house for the first time in 1973, against Democrat Nick Begich, who died weeks before the election in a plane crash. He won the seat in a special election in March 1973 and never lost it.

The Washington Post recalled, however, that Young lost political influence in 2008 due to his ties to lobbyist Jack Abramoff, who was convicted of corruption and worked for sectors that promoted statehood for Puerto Rico. That year he nearly lost his seat in the Republican primary.

But, Young, who used to not hide what he thought, also justified in 2019 the decision of the government of President Donald Trump to stop emergency funds, for understanding that “the well” had been contaminated by actions of the administration of former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares .

Lobbyist Jeffrey Farrow, who was co-chairman of Bill Clinton’s White House Puerto Rico task force in the years Congressman Young’s status bills were debated, said the late lawmaker was a “strong advocate for equality for Puerto Rico because it remembered the days when Alaska was a territory.”

He also highlighted his contribution to the approval of the free association pacts with the Federation of States of Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands and Palau.