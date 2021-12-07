Republican party voting laws raise the stakes in 2022 election contests

BROWSING THE NEW YORK TIMES ON SUNDAY 05/12/2021 (TITLES OF THE FRONT PAGE OF EACH OF THE 10 ISSUES OF WHICH TODAY’S NEWSPAPER IS COMPOSED)

– 1/38 pages. THE NEW YORK TIMES. Republican party voting laws raise the stakes in 2022 electoral contests. Amount of restrictions. Democrats promise to fight, but they are in the minority in many states. – The hunt for the variant from the workshops to the streets. Why mutations originate in South Africa. – A starvation catastrophe threatens Afghanistan. Rescue groups fear that millions may die as calls for the United States to ease sanctions rise. With large photograph of a child in bed and this caption: A clinic in Kandahar. A United Nations report says hunger will threaten 22.8 million Afghans, half the population, this winter. – Chris Cuomo is fired as CNN investigates his brother ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo scandal. – In the carousel of sports coaches at universities, prizes are increasing. He escaped without firing a shot and ended up on death row.

– 2/20 pages. SUNDAY STYLE. Full-page photograph by Denzel Washington with this title in large print: What Denzel Knows. In his latest film, “Macbeth” Denzel Washington is sharp and deadly as a dagger.

– 3/10 pages. SUNDAY BUSINESS. With photos of books stacked in a pyramid, these titles: What happened to the Amazon bookstore? – Condè Nast knows that past glory is not in fashion.

– 4/83 pages. BOOK REVIEW. Front page entirely occupied by the drawing of two men who read with only this title: The holiday books.

– 5/10 pages. REAL ESTATE. Empty hotels. Not enough houses. Can these two problems have a common answer? With many photographs of houses and hotels.

– 6/10 pages. METROPOLITAN. At 78, he keeps saying he’s not a killer. Model prisoner, he would be eligible for parole. But only if he showed remorse for a crime not committed. – The struggle of the synagogue overflows publicly. A “war between rabbis” has conquered the Jewish world for its acrimony.

– 7/8 pages. SUNDAY REVIEW. In big letters on an abstract design: My body my choice. What went wrong. How the pro-abortion movement has failed to stop the erosion of actual rights.

– 8 / 20. ARTS & LEISURE. Beautiful full-page black and white photo of Sondheim with this title: Remembering Stephen Sondheim. Master of many artists who

they remember his talent for offering the right words at the right time to lift their spirits.

– 9/65 pages THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE. On the cover, photo of a young pregnant woman, with these words: I never thought about ending my pregnancy. Instead, at 19, I erased the future I had imagined for myself.

– 10/130 pages. T – THE NEW YORK TIMES STYLE MAGAZINE. Large-format monthly magazine. Worlds of wonders. The greatest wizard in animation, Hayao Miyazaki, comes out of the retreat to cast one last spell.