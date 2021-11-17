Republican Senator proposes the use of gas energy to mine Bitcoin

Rafael Edward Cruz, a Republican senator, said the gas “ignited”, Texas energy could be a great alternative to mining Bitcoin.

The state of Texas has become a hangout for Bitcoin miners following the recent exodus from China. Many concerns have been raised about Bitcoin mining, arguing that it is not environmentally friendly.

Its ability to consume a lot more energy than some smaller countries has also been under discussion in recent months.

The Senator proposes a new solution

This is why Republican Senator Rafael Edward Cruz “TED” Cruz highlighted innovative solutions to some of the most pressing issues. He said Bitcoin has the potential to solve some of Texas’s problems if it can overcome the difficulties it faces.

Texas is the largest US producer of wind power. It also has an abundance of solar energy. Texas suffered a major power outage during the winter storm, but its energy was not affected.

Cruz spoke at the Texas Blockchain Summit on October 8 and suggested another energy source that could be used to facilitate Bitcoin mining, without causing any environmental damage. He said the energy burned by Texas gas is often burned and discarded, making it an excellent alternative energy source for mining Bitcoin.

It should not be forgotten that gas, which is a by-product of the oil industries, is burned to prevent pressure build-up. Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter praised this idea.

In fact, while listening, his jaw dropped as he realized he had the most insightful perspective of the problem that anyone has ever heard from a politician.

The problem with “the use of flare gas energy” for Bitcoin mining

Cruz revealed that half of the U.S. gas that is burned comes from the West Texas Permian Basin during the presentation. This is a huge opportunity for Bitcoin, as it is the energy that is wasted.

The only problem is insufficient transmission equipment or pipelines to carry the gas to the site. Cruz suggested the gas could be captured on site and used to generate Bitcoin mining machines. Furthermore, the gas can be used to generate Bitcoin instead of being burned. Carter says Cruz’s suggestion is correct.

Suffice it to say that Senator Cruz is right. Major energy companies will use BTC to offset flare gas emissions and renewable sources.

Crusoe Energy is one of the many companies that have started installing infrastructure to harness torch energy. Bitcoin miners are more likely to take advantage of excess renewable energy than those who have no infrastructure or access to it.

Cruz added that it’s a completely different world with Bitcoin mining playing an important role in bolstering and strengthening the resilience of the network over the next five years.