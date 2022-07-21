Republican Senator Roger Wicker introduced legislation proposing a referendum that includes the “ELA”

Washington DC– Republican Senator Roger Wicker (Mississippi) today announced the introduction of a bill that proposes a federal referendum between “Commonwealth,” statehood, free association, and independence.

The measure also represents its clearest expression against project 8393 that the Natural Resources Committee of the House of Representatives can approve this afternoon, which excludes the current territorial status, commonly known as the Commonwealth, as an alternative.

“The people of Puerto Rico have a rich and distinct heritage, and they deserve a fair vote for their political future that does not offer a false choice between statehood or independence.”said Republican Senator Roger Wicker, announcing the bill that would include territorial status as an alternative.

Wicker maintained that despite claims to the contrary from colleagues, “they have not adequately considered the fact that many Puerto Ricans do not want to change their status.”

Senator Wicker, who has been an ally of Popular Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, is also a co-sponsor of his colleague Robert Menendez’s Bill 865 (New Jersey), which proposes linking Congress to a Status Convention and a referendum on alternatives not territorial.