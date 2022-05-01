Republican senators point to the influence of US officials in the election of the Attorney General in Guatemala – Prensa Libre

The letter refers to the Nomination Commission, made up of deans of the faculties of Legal and Social Sciences of the country’s universities, the president of the Board of Directors of the Bar Association and the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, which They drew up a list of candidates that they delivered to President Alejandro Giammattei so that among them he could choose who will be the head of the MP.

US Senators Marco Antonio Rubio and Michael S. Lee, both from the Republican Party, sent a letter to Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in which they point out that US officials could be exerting some “undue” influence in the election of the new Attorney General and head of the Public Ministry (MP) in Guatemala.

This position is currently occupied by Consuelo Porras, who appears on said list, along with Herny Alejandro Elías Wilson, Darleene Apolonia Monge Pinelo, Néctor Guillebaldo de León Ramírez, Gabriel Estuardo García Luna and Jorge Luis Donado Viva.

Given the reports that Rubio and S. Lee have received about said intervention from the personnel of the United States Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the senators of Florida and Utah, respectively, They ask Blinken to review the situation, since such action intervenes in the independence of the Guatemalan Judicial System.

“We should be united against corruption and any effort to undermine the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in Guatemala,” the letter dated April 29 says.

The senators mention that Guatemala has had a difficult path in the fight against corruption, and point out that “unfortunately” the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) was used as an ideological tool that harmed the country.

“The United States must be cautious in helping Guatemalans on their way to fair and equal application of the law,” the officials note. Americans.

What process is it going through?

The Nomination Commission next week will discuss the five challenges that were filed against the integration of the payroll of six candidates for head of the MP, for which two possible solutions are envisioned: process the challenges and prosecute or reject them.

In the first scenario, the challenges must be transferred to a Civil Court of First Instance, or to the Civil Chamber, in order to resolve the petitions and observations made, this would stop the election process.

If the resolution of some of the civil bodies is favorable to those who objected, a list of eligible candidates must be drawn up to carry out voting rounds and integrate a new list of six candidates.

The next head of the MP must take office on May 18 and be sworn in a day before, otherwise an interim prosecutor, who was appointed by Consuelo Porras, must take over in January 2022.