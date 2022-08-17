Republicans harshly punish Liz Cheney for her war with Trump | International

It was sung. Facing Donald Trump had something suicidal for Liz Cheney, representative of Wyoming, the most Trumpist state in the country. Republican voters have not forgiven her and the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has been defeated by a wide margin against Harriet Hageman in the state primary. Cheney will say goodbye to Congress. Trump has consummated her revenge.

With a relatively small percentage scrutinized, it has been enough to consider the difference in votes by electoral experts as insurmountable. With more than 50% counted, Trump’s candidate added around 64% of the votes and Cheney, only 32%. The desperate appeal to the Democrats to give him their support has not served to turn the polls around.

Cheney appeared too soon to admit defeat, when only around 15% of the votes had been counted. “No position on this earth is more important than the principles that we have all sworn to protect,” she said, after recalling that two years ago he won those same primaries with 73% of the votes. “There was a clear path to repeat it,” he has said, but it would have involved lying, betraying his principles, the law and democracy by supporting Trump’s hoaxes: “That was a path that he could not and did not want to take.”

“This election has passed, but now the real work begins,” he added. “We cannot abandon the truth and be a free country,” he also said after attacking Trump in his speech and saying that no electoral denier deserves to hold office and that Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories cause violence, that he already They did it on January 6 and they have done it again now after the Mar-a-Lago search, which has caused the threats to skyrocket. “No American patriot should excuse these threats or be intimidated by them. Our great nation must not be governed by a mob provoked through social networks”, he has sentenced.

“I said after January 6 that I would do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump from approaching the Oval Office again,” he said after evoking those who fought for freedom in the American Civil War and warning of the risks to freedom and democracy if those who do not recognize the electoral results are not removed. “Our survival [como democracia] It’s not guaranteed,” he said.

A poster rejecting Liz Cheney and supporting Harriet Hageman in Casper, Wyoming. PATRICK T. FALLON (AFP)

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“This is a fight of all of us together. I am a conservative Republican. I believe in its principles and ideals with my heart. I love your story. And I love what our party has stood for. But I love my country more ”, he added to the applause of his followers.

“Tonight I ask you to join me and resolve that we will stand together. Republicans, Democrats and Independents against those who want to destroy our republic. They are angry and determined, but they have seen nothing like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom. There is no greater power on this earth. And with God’s help, we will prevail”, he has finished.

There is speculation that Cheney may run for the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential election. His chances, today, are slim, even though there is a sector of the Republican Party that does not like Trump. But the primaries, in any case, would give him a loudspeaker with which to continue his battle against the former president. Cheney has appealed in his speech to Abraham Lincoln, father of the Republican Party: “Abraham Lincoln was defeated in the elections for the Senate and the House before winning the most important elections of all [las presidenciales]. Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved the union and defined our obligation as Americans for all of history,” he has said.

With the fall of Cheney, only two of the 10 Republican members of the House of Representatives who voted in favor of impeachment of Trump for the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2020 will be on the ballot on November 8. But Cheney’s case was special. Between them there was a political confrontation, but also personal.

Cheney and Trump had already had some friction in foreign policy and in the management of the pandemic. She emphatically encouraged wearing a mask, sensitized by her father being vulnerable to the disease. But the total break came when Cheney openly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, refused to go along with the electoral theft hoax, and tried to convince his fellow party members to respect the result.

On January 6, when he was at the Capitol to certify Biden’s victory, he received a call from his father warning him that Trump had called to get rid of “the weak congressmen”, the “Liz Cheney of the world”, in the harangue he was giving to the masses before the storming of the Capitol.

Later, when he voted for the impeachment or political censorship of Trump, her party stripped her of the job of Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives. She began to receive threats and be harassed on the networks. She hasn’t even been able to campaign in Wyoming for security reasons.

Donald Trump, at a campaign event with Harriet Hageman in Casper, Wyoming.

Lauren Miller (AP)

She assumed the position of vice president of the House of Representatives commission investigating the assault on the Capitol and has been especially combative. “To my Republican colleagues who defend the indefensible: there will come a day when Donald Trump is not here, but your disgrace will remain,” she snapped at the congressmen of her party at the first session of the committee.

Coming from the most trumpist state in the country, where the former president achieved almost 70% of the vote in the 2020 elections, Cheney knew that he was sacrificing himself. Trump endorsed another candidate, Harriet Hageman, who has easily won the primary. In such a republican state, moreover, winning the primaries is almost as much as being elected representative, since there is no doubt that she will win her Democratic rival on November 8.

A long scrutiny in Alaska Sarah Palin, who rose to fame as a vice-presidential candidate with Jon McCain in the 2008 elections, participated in two votes on Tuesday. One, to cover for four months the position of the Alaska representative in Congress who died in March. Another, in the primaries to fill that position for two years in the mid-term legislative elections on November 8. In the primaries, the first four candidates qualify and Palin should have no problems. In the election to fill the vacant position, however, the count will be very long and complex, given the preferential voting system that Alaska has adopted. With that system, voters rank the candidates. If no one achieves more than 50% of the first votes, the second option is taken into account, but for that, the full count of the first round must be completed beforehand. For this reason, it is not expected to meet the chosen one before August 31, predictably.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.