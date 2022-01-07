request for support from the government – Corriere.it

In light of the situation of falling demand and rising costs, and “in order to safeguard the business and employment continuity of the railway companies on the market, a timely intervention by the government is absolutely necessary “with” economic support measures such as the discount on the fee for access to the infrastructure and the disbursement of compensation funds for the damage suffered“. Thus Italo in a letter to the government warns that “in the absence of intervention”, railway companies like Italo “would be forced to adopt” also “drastic measures” with “impacts on the service to the citizen and on the employment level”. Italo’s letter, signed by the CEO of the company Gianbattista La Rocca, was sent to the Ministries of Infrastructure and the Economy and to the Transport Authority for information.

The races cut In reality, the first consequences are already evident: following the trend of infections and the measures taken by the government to stem the pandemic situation and the consequent strong contraction in demand, Italo considered «a reduction in daily services was necessary. The first suppressions – a note reads – will concern from today 6 services which from January 14 will become 27 (of which 21 suppressed every day and a further 6 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).



The appeal of medium-length line transport companies A similar request to the government for support measures also comes from private medium-long distance scheduled transport, which sent another letter, also addressed to the two ministries, and signed by 10 companies, including Flixbus and Itabus. In Italo’s letter, it is highlighted in particular how the high-speed sector, with the worsening of the epidemiological scenario, “recorded a new and significant contraction due to the reduction in demand from travelers”; moreover, “the current situation is such as to allow for an inevitable and further deterioration that will have effects comparable to those already suffered at the first national lockdown”.

La Rocca: “The demand for transport has not reached pre-Covid levels” “The demand for transport in 2021 never reached the prepandemic levels, settling at an average -57% compared to 2019”, explains La Rocca. Against this background, which is already “so critical”, railway companies are also called upon to “face significant cost increases for 2022: the toll will increase by approximately 1.3% (planned inflation); the costs relating to electricity will increase by over 55% compared to the beginning of 2021 ». This is why Italo “first of all believes it is urgent and essential to guarantee the railway companies on the market for the entire period of validity of the state of health emergency (currently set at March 31, 2022) at least the discount of the infrastructure access fee (so-called toll, ed) in order to support the companies themselves for the provision of their service according to the effective demand available “.

The example of Germany The letter also reminds us that in the European panorama, countries such as Germany, “in addition to guaranteeing a 98% discount on the toll for market services for the whole of 2021, has already foreseen an extension to 2022 with a value equal to about 45% “and it is pointed out that the Italian companies” in this period have guaranteed the service, investing in order to allow a safe recovery and growth “. In the letter from the private transport companies, signed by Autolinee Curcio, Autoservizi Castiello, Caputo bus, Ettore Curcio and sons Trasporti, Flixbus Italia, Grassani, Itabus, Miccolis, Reali Tours and Simet, it is highlighted that “the recent aggravation of the Covid pandemic situation -19 continues to record negative and worrying impacts for the medium-long distance road transport sector on the market, by means of a considerable reduction in demand and increasingly stringent containment measures ».

The requests “The criticality of the situation and the already prolonged period of time in which companies have continued to operate in the absence of adequate funds, puts at risk the private entrepreneurial initiative, the connected public transport service and the jobs generated and induced, as well as the possibility for companies to make new investments in strategic assets ”, underline the companies. So that “the sector is not definitively marked by the increase in costs and the contraction in demand, partly imposed (reduction of capacity and strengthened Green Pass) and partly generated (reticence to mobility)” the petitioners ask: extension of integration measures Covid-19 salary, such as the cig in derogation or similar; extension of the measure envisaged by the 2020 and 2021 Budget laws to vehicles registered in the year 2021; extension of the refreshments provided for by the 2021 Budget Law for lower revenues; reduction of motorway toll charges; suspension of access fees to the ZTL; additional bonuses on the recovery of excise duties on diesel; support with non-repayable capital / interest rate subsidies for investments in new buses.

