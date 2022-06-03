Request to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 reaches 4.4 MM

The petitions to remove Amber Heard of Aquaman 2reached 4.43 million signatures on Tuesday, approaching its goal of 4.5 million, according to the Change.org portal, where the petition was created.

Recently, the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, stated in various media that the company at the time thought of making the decision to remove the actress who gives life to Mera for having “bad chemistry” with the protagonist of the Jason Momoa saga.

The Change.org petition was created by fan Jeanne Larson in 2020: “Do the right thing. eliminates Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” he wrote in the listing description.

Amber Heard who is currently being accused by her ex-husband Johnny Depp for defamation, demanded high economic claims for her work on the set, as confirmed by Walter Hamada, which were not made due to the litigation with Depp.

The petition reached three million signatures in early May, when it was reported that Heard was only getting 10 minutes of screen time in the “Aquaman” sequel.

The actress claimed during her trial testimony that the studio didn’t want to include her, and that she was “actively scheduling time to shoot” until Johnny Depp fans launched a campaign to get her out of the film.

“They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that had taken out scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character, without revealing any spoilers, two characters fighting each other, and basically took a lot out of my role. Heard said in her testimony. “They just took out a bunch.”