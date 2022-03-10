Requirements and how to apply for an American tourist visa

The web portal of the Embassy of the United States has all the requirements to apply for the types of visas they offer, in this case, Listín Diario reproduces the steps to take to apply for a non-immigrant or tourist visa.

Step 1. Determine your visa class by consulting Most Common Nonimmigrant Visas. Each section explains the requirements and elements of each type of visa. Select the type of visa that best suits the main purpose of your trip.

Be sure to review the Visa Waiver Program. If your country participates in the Visa Waiver Program, you do not need to apply for a visa if you are traveling for business or pleasure and will only be in the United States for 90 days or less.

Step 2

Complete the Form DS-160. Be sure to carefully read the guide on how to fill out Form DS-160. All information must be correct and accurate. It must correspond to the biographical data in your passport. Once the form is closed, no changes can be made. You can complete a new one. The Visa Information Service cannot help you complete your Form DS-160. You will need your barcode or DS-160 confirmation number to schedule your appointment in step 4.

Attention! If your visa application was previously denied, please complete a new Form DS-160.

Step 3

Go to www.ustraveldocs.com to create your profile with your biographical data and other information relevant to the type of visa you are applying for. As you go through the process, you will be able to select the type of visa you are applying for, enter your personal information, add dependents and select the office where you prefer to pick up your passport. Once you complete your profile, the system will generate a confirmation page indicating the amount you must pay. If you apply together with your relatives, the system will give you the option of grouping all the applications to obtain the total amount to be paid. Please print this confirmation page and present it to Banco Popular when you go to make the payment.

Step 4

After completing your DS-160 form and creating your online profile, you must proceed to pay the visa application fee (MRV). The visa application fee list includes the cost of each visa category as well as the equivalent in local currency. Payments can only be made in local currency (Dominican pesos). You can pay the fee at any Banco Popular branch. For more information about your payment options, click here. To find a Banco Popular branch, click here.

step 5

Return to the page www.ustraveldocs.com/do_es and enter your data to enter your profile again. Select the option to schedule the appointment and answer the questions corresponding to your previous visas, if you have had them. Complete the questions accurately and honestly, these questions will determine if you need an appointment at the Embassy and the Visa Attention Center (VAC), or if you only need an appointment at the VAC, or if you qualify to apply for the visa through courier services without the need to visit the Embassy or the VAC.

The vast majority of applicants have to schedule two appointments: one for the Visa Attention Center (VAC) and the other for the Embassy.

First, schedule your interview appointment at the Embassy.

Two, make your appointment at the Visa Attention Center (VAC) to have your fingerprints and photo taken. This appointment must be at least one day before the appointment for the interview at the Embassy, ​​although there is the possibility of making both appointments on the same day when the applicants come from distant places.

When you are on the main page of the system, click on the “Schedule an Appointment” menu (on the left side of the page). This begins the process for scheduling an appointment.

You will need three pieces of information to schedule your appointment:

Your passport number. The visa fee payment receipt number (Click here if you need help finding this number.) The ten-digit barcode from the confirmation page of your Form DS-160

step 6

On the day of your appointment at the Visa Attention Center (VAC), you will need:

A valid passport to travel to the United States with a validity of at least six months beyond the time that you will remain in the United States (unless specific agreements with each country establish exceptions). If more than one person is included in your passport, each person who wants a visa must submit an application.

Your Form DS-160 confirmation page

In the event that the applicant is under 8 years of age and does not attend the interview, a photograph according to the specifications of the Department of State. See Photographs and Fingerprints for more information.

Step 7

After attending your appointment at the VAC to have your fingerprints and photo taken; she will have to attend the US Embassy. She must appear at the Embassy on the day and time scheduled for her interview, arriving no more than 15 minutes before the time of her appointment. You must show up for your appointment with:

The appointment confirmation sheet

Your Form DS-160 confirmation page

Your current passport (with barcode affixed to the VAC) and previous passports

Any documentation that supports your application, depending on the type of visa

The Embassy of the States will not receive incomplete applications.

Attention! Applicants who are under 8 years of age at the time of their appointment at the Embassy do not have to personally attend the appointment at the VAC or the consular interview at the Embassy. Parents or legal guardians may present the documents listed above.

If your visa is approved, it will be delivered to you through the courier service as you arranged when you scheduled your appointments.