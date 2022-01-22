requirements and who can apply

Also for this year there is the possibility, for self-employed workers enrolled in the separate INPS management, to apply in order to receive the ISCRO indemnity (so-called VAT bonus 2022).

The benefit, we recall, was foreseen, on an experimental basis for the three-year period 2021 – 2023. Therefore, it could also be requested last year and could also be requested in 2023, as well as in 2022. Let’s see the requirements and methods of requesting.

VAT number 2022 bonus: who can have it

The 2022 VAT number bonus, like that of 2021, is up to freelancers, including participants in associated firms or simple partnerships, enrolled in the INPS separate management, who carry out their usual self-employment activities connected to the exercise of arts and professions.

The grant can be obtained provided that all the following are respected conditions:

not to be holders of direct pension treatment and not to be insured with other compulsory social security forms

not be beneficiaries of Citizenship Income

have produced self-employment income, in the year prior to submitting the application, lower than 50% of the average income from self-employment achieved in the three years prior to the year prior to submitting the application

have declared, in the year preceding the submission of the application, an income not exceeding 8,145 euros, annually revalued on the basis of the change in the ISTAT consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families compared to the previous year;

be in compliance with the compulsory social security contribution

be holders of a VAT number active for at least four years, on the date of submission of the application, for the activity that gave rise to registration in the current pension management.

Please note that the indemnity can be claimed only once in the three-year period.

Therefore, those who have already had it in 2021 will not be able to request it in 2022 and 2023.

The amount due

The bonus is equal to 25%, on a half-yearly basis, of the latest self-employment income certified by the Revenue Agency and already transmitted by the latter to INPS on the date of submission of the application.

Example Certified annual income = € 5,500

Monthly ISCRO bonus calculation = (5.500 / 2) x 25% = 687.50 euros

In any case, the monthly subsidy cannot be less than 250 euros and higher than 800 euros.

It is disbursed for 6 months wages.

Terms and procedures for applying for the 2022 VAT bonus

The 2022 VAT registration bonus is not automatic. To have it, a specific application must be submitted to INPS. The deadline is set at October 31, 2022.

For the 2021 one, the deadline was 31 October 2021 (which, however, being Sunday, was postponed to 2 November) and for the 2023 one, the deadline will be 31 October 2023.

The application can be sent through the INPS online service, by accessing it with SPID, CIE or CNS credentials. It is also possible to submit a request by contacting:

bodies of patronage

Integrated Contact Center, by calling the toll-free number 803 164 from the landline (free of charge) or by calling 06 164164 from the mobile network (for a fee, based on the rate applied by the various operators).

