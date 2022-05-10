Requirements for the US Immigration medical exam in 2022

An envelope from Citizenship and Immigration Services next to the United States flag. Getty Images/iStockphoto

You must pass the mandatory Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Report for your green card application to be approved. There are always ways to overcome the barriers of this medical exam, a vital requirement for all legal immigrants applying to adjust status to legal permanent resident.

It’s natural for some immigrants to fear that they won’t clear all the hurdles of this medical exam and immunization record that determines whether an applicant is inadmissible for health-related issues.

An immigration medical exam consists of a medical history review and immunization record, a physical evaluation with blood and urine tests, a mental evaluation, a drug and alcohol screen, and finally several tests on different diseases.

While the medical exam indicates whether the green card applicant has any Class A or Class B medical conditions, the immunization record shows whether they have met all vaccination requirements, including requirements related to the current health crisis due to COVID-19. 19.

It must always be borne in mind that only medical examinations signed by a civil surgeon designated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) are valid. You can find a licensed doctor through USCIS.

Class A and B medical conditions in admissibility

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) defines all classes of medical conditions to establish who is admissible to live in the US. Do not skip any test and provide everything that is requested, without omitting anything.

The Class A medical conditions are those that establish that a person is considered inadmissible and ineligible for a visa or adjustment of status. A class A condition is acquired in the following situations:

▪ The green card applicant has a communicable disease of public health importance regulated by HHS such as tuberculosis (TB) or syphilis.

▪ Documentation of having received vaccines against vaccine-preventable diseases is not presented.

▪ When the applicant has or has had a physical or mental disorder with repetitive harmful behavior.

▪ Drug and alcohol abuse or addiction.

The Class B medical conditions are physical and mental health conditions, illnesses or disabilities of a serious degree or of a permanent nature that are not considered to be a medical condition that classifies the applicant as inadmissible.

▪ They are diseases that can represent a deviation from health.

▪ These illnesses may be significant enough to interfere with the applicant’s ability to care for themselves, attend school or work, require extensive medical treatment, or require future institutionalization.

USCIS may provide waivers for some grounds of inadmissibility under immigration law.

It is important to pass the medical exam to achieve permanent residence.

When to schedule the USCIS medical exam

Knowing when to schedule the exam is of the utmost importance to comply with the times established by immigration.

▪ You can schedule your medical exam when you begin the application process with Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, and include your exam results when you submit your application.

To do this, Form I-693, Medical Report and Immunization Record must be signed by a civil surgeon no more than 60 days prior to filing your application. USCIS extended the validity period of Form I-693 from 2 to 4 years, due to delays in processing applications caused by COVID-19, so to consider it valid it should not have been more than 4 years from the date of the civil doctor’s signature.

USCIS considers Form I-693 valid if a decision on the applicant’s Form I-485 was issued on or before September 30, 2021, the date on which the extension of the validity period was made.

▪ The option recommended by USCIS is to undergo the immigration medical exam as close as possible to the time of filing your green card application with Form I-485, since Form I-693 only retains its probative validity for 2 years from the date the civil doctor signed.

After the 2-year deadline, the applicant will need to file a new Form I-693 if USCIS has not yet adjudicated the Form I-485. This temporary exemption will be in effect until September 30, 2022.

▪ Also, you can schedule your medical exam after you submit your green card application. You can send the results to USCIS or bring them in person on the day of your interview. This is an option highly recommended by lawyers.

Read more: Legal immigrants see one less obstacle to obtain a green card

Required Immunizations and Exemptions for Immigrants

▪ Under US immigration law, if you seek to adjust permanent resident status, you must receive the vaccinations to prevent the following diseases: Measles, polio, tetanus and diphtheria toxoids, pertussis, haemophilus influenza type B, hepatitis B, COVID-19, and any other vaccine-preventable disease recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Read more about: To avoid being denied a green card, you must meet this key new requirement

▪ In the case of vaccines, you can request exemptions when:

The vaccine is not age appropriate.

The vaccine is contraindicated.

There is an insufficient time interval to complete the vaccination series.

It is not the flu season, or the vaccine for the specific flu strain is no longer available.

You may apply for a waiver based on sincere religious beliefs or moral convictions, using the form appropriate to the category of adjustment under which you are applying for lawful permanent residence status. Form I-602 is for refugees and asylees. And Form I-601, Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility is for individuals seeking adjustment of status as a result of an approved Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative and Form I-140, Petition for an Immigrant Worker Foreign.

Vaccines against the contagious disease of Covid-19 are mandatory to obtain the green card. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Documents for medical evidence

▪ Pay for the medical exam

▪ A government-issued photo ID.

▪ Your health insurance card, if you have one.

▪ Form I-693

▪ If you may have any medical problems, a letter from your regular doctor.

▪ Copy of your medical history, including immunization records.

▪ Copies of any previously taken chest X-rays.

Twitter: @IsabelOlmos

Related articles el Nuevo Herald