Requirements to apply for the Green Card

If you are an immigrant and you opt for permanent residence in the United States, you must know the essential requirements to meet to access said status.Remember that when you get the Green Card you will be able to live and work permanently in the country.

To acquire the Green Card you must submit form I-485 to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS). Likewise, it is important that you meet the requirements of one of the established categories.

By the way, USCIS recently updated Form I-485. Through this document you can register for permanent residence or adjust your current status.

Obviously, the new update includes the instructions to present it to the relevant authorities.

Do you know if you are eligible to apply for the Green Card?

If you still do not know if you are eligible or not, here we explain so you can make the best decision in this regard. Generally, for these cases it is necessary to have a sponsor, it can be an employer or family member. That person or entity is the one requesting the Green Card in your favor.

Another way to obtain a Green Card in the United States is through the diversity visa lottery, drawn by the Department of State. In this particular case, the existence of a sponsor is not essential.

This possibility is extended to a family member, an employer, refugee or asylum status, victims of human trafficking or other crimes, through the Registry.

As soon as USCIS receives and approves a Green Card petition, the Department of State is in charge of continuing the immigrant visa process.

To be informed about how your process is going, you can call the Department of State’s Visa Services Office.

If you are outside the country, you have the option of contacting a United States consulate or embassy and find out about the status of your procedures.