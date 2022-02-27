Requirements to apply for the scholarship

The Minister spokesperson for the Government, Isabel Rodríguez.

The Council of Ministers has approved this Tuesday, February 22, the Royal Decree with income thresholds and family assets and the amounts of the scholarships and study aid for academic year 2022-2023. This document allows future medical students to know up to four months before to enroll in the Degree if they can opt for the scholarship.

Together with the advancement in the criteria for obtaining study aid, the Government has announced the increase in the budget for scholarships, which in the 2022-2023 academic year will have a total of 2,134 million. According to government estimates, this aid will reach some 200,000 more students than four years ago, when around 980,000 students received scholarships. As indicated by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, as well as by the Ministry of Universities, the scholarship application period is expected to open on next March.

Following the criteria for awarding scholarships for study, Medicine students could apply for aid with only a pass. Furthermore, regarding the postgraduatethe call for the next course in university studies includes the downgrade required to obtain a scholarship to pursue non-qualifying master’s degrees. In this way, an average grade of five points to obtain the scholarshipinstead of seven points.

The approval of the Royal Decree at the beginning of the year allows students and families to know if they can apply for ministerial aid, which facilitates the choice of the future university as well as eliminates the uncertainty of not being able to pay the enrollment once it has been completed .