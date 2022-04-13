requirements, vaccinations and what you should know

Puerto Rico is getting ready for a new blackout 3:28

(CNN) — Puerto Rico, which along with Hawaii maintained some of the strictest COVID-19 measures in the United States, announced on Monday, March 7, that it would relax travel restrictions.

As of Thursday, March 10, the US territory in the Caribbean no longer requires domestic travelers to present proof of vaccination or undergo a covid-19 test prior to arrival, according to Discover Puerto Rico.

For international visitors coming to Puerto Rico, the same US entry requirements apply.

Vaccine requirements and covid tests that apply in Puerto Rico and the US for international travelers

International visitors over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated to enter, with a few exceptions.

All air passengers age 2 and older flying to the United States from a foreign country must test negative for COVID-19 no later than one day prior to travel or present documentation of recent recovery from COVID-19 before boarding your flight.

And the masks?

Also effective Thursday, March 10, the Puerto Rico government ended mask requirements for indoor and outdoor establishments.

It also removed capacity limits for private and public establishments, such as restaurants, bars, theaters and event venues.

People entering private and public establishments will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination or negative covid-19 test results. This also includes motels and other accommodations.

However, “the use of masks will continue to be recommended in situations in which vaccination status cannot be guaranteed,” Discover Puerto Rico said in a press release, and “individual companies continue to reserve the right to establish their own guidelines. and health and safety operations.

For now, people must continue to wear face coverings on public transportation (including planes, trains, subways, buses, and taxis) while traveling to, within, or outside the United States.

cruise ship arrival

In order for ships to enter Puerto Rico, all passengers 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO). ).

Passengers 12 years of age or older who are not vaccinated cannot disembark from ships in Puerto Rico.