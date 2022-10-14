Rerelease of “Avatar” in theaters: the word of the director and cast

13 years after its premiere, “Avatar” returned to theaters for a limited time. The film written and directed by james cameron, Winner of three Oscars, it can be enjoyed in 4K, higher frame rates and HDR (high dynamic range) technology.

The film follows a single man’s struggle to save the alien moon he has learned to call home, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver. Recall that the sequel will arrive in December, which will star several members of the original cast.

Filo News He was able to participate in a press conference with the cast and the director and in this note we tell you the main moments.

The memory and nostalgia of reliving it

“It’s been so many years since the release, so if you’re under 22 or 23, it’s highly unlikely that you’ve seen the movie in a movie theater. Which in a way means you haven’t seen the movie. In other words, we have created the film for the big screen, for the giant screen, in 3D. And now we have remastered it”, said the director.

He then continued: “Avatar was certainly not the first film to use advanced effects. The best photograph with a 3D digital camera won. No digital camera had ever won the Oscar for best photography. I think at the time of Avatar, people went to see movies because they were in 3D… today nobody goes to see a movie because it’s in 3D, it’s all the other factors why we choose a movie. So I think it had an impact on the way films are presented that is now accepted and part of the zeitgeist.”

“Today it looks better than ever, even in its initial release. And there are a lot of people out there, a new generation of movie fans. Even if they like the streaming movie, they still haven’t seen the movie the way we intend it to be seen. We saw the movie recently when we finished the whole remastering process, and we were blown away,” said the director.

“The scene I am most excited to see remastered is the tribal ceremony at the Tree of Life. When they try to bring Sigourney’s character back to life. There is something really powerful in that moment, and it resonates with me in such a profound way. Because it seems so beautiful, natural, ancient, spiritual,” Rodriguez said.

The success of Avatar

“Avatar has otherworldly characters with big eyes and cat tails and all that kind of stuff. So I think he got us out of our everyday problems. He took us out of our day-to-day, you know, real-life kind of political speech and chaos and mess. And he took us to a place where, yes, there is conflict. There are all kinds of important things going on. But everything is through a fantasy or science fiction lens”, analyzes the director.

“And so from whatever culture you’re in, whether it’s China or Japan, Europe, you know, North America, it didn’t matter. People saw a certain universality of their lives and these characters through this sci-fi lens.. And then I think it was the physical execution, the finishing of the film that I think in the first few minutes, people just gave up trying to figure out how it was done, because we mixed so many techniques that took us years to develop.”

“I think this was a story about a young man who went to another planet and was looking for something. Looking to belong. And he found it in another culture that he knew nothing about. And I think, personally, that sense of belonging is present in all of us, “said Worthington.

“We all look for our own clan, our own group of people who comfort us and give us confidence, and from whom we can learn. And I think there’s something about that that’s very interesting. And I don’t think it was a subject that was, shall we say, hammered away. I think it was a subconscious feeling that maybe we all got globally when we saw the movie, this feeling of wanting to belong,” he added.

“What am I most proud of? Having had the opportunity to belong to a group of people with whom I feel I have a lot in common. Like a puzzle you seek to belong to. Because you deeply believe in things. And you want to be challenged because you know you have what it takes to fight, really, and to learn and grow, because you’re curious,” Saldaña said.

“I am more proud in a general sense of the team. The people who built that world in every detail and all the creatures that were in it, and every blade of grass, and the beauty that they were able to create, even when that beauty was scary,” said the director and concluded: “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with these amazing people. And I think that’s why I immediately went out and wrote another and another and another Avatar. I just wanted to continue with this family, which is a great experience.”