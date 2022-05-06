Res. social: Messi very influential on PSG’s social networks

The arrival of Lionel Messi, much commented on the sporting level, is undeniably a success on the commercial and image level. On Instagram, PSG have gained 20 million followers since last summer, and are now the third most followed club in the world.

Boosted sponsorship contracts, increased sales of jerseys, but also growth in notoriety on social networks. The arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG allows, at least on the extra-sporting level, the club to grow even more and to increase its web around the world. This is all the more true on Instagram, where PSG have gained more than 20 million subscribers this season, with a peak of growth of 24% the week following the signing of Lionel Messi according to a study by the Ticketgum company.

Messi’s transfer is already a financial success for the #PSG https://t.co/JKyXBhmrTW — CulturePSG (@CulturePSG) January 17, 2022

Thus, PSG now has nearly 60 million followers on Instagram, making it the third most followed club in the world on the platform. It’s still far behind Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​who both have more than 100 million followers on Instagram, but PSG are now ahead of behemoths like Manchester United or Juventus. Proof of a growth that has not finished running out of steam despite an average sports season.

The most followed clubs on Instagram:

Real Madrid (106 million) FC Barcelona (102.4 million) Paris Saint-Germain (52.8 million) Manchester United (51.7 million) Juventus Turin (51.4 million)

In January 2021, PSG had celebrated their 150 million fans on social networks, experiencing a spectacular increase that could be attributed to their sporting successes since the club had reached the Champions League final in 2020. Now, by the only presence of one of the biggest stars in the world in the person of Lionel Messi, PSG manages to grow, even without achieving a great season. If the next one is successful with Neymar, Messi and, hopefully, Kylian Mbappé on board, the numbers should continue to panic for PSG.