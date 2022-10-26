Res. social: Neymar congratulates Benzema and disputes the classification of Vinicius Jr at the Ballon d’Or

After the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday, Neymar publicly congratulated Karim Benzema on his trophy. The Brazilian also challenged Vinicius Junior’s eighth place in the standings.

PSG had only one representative among the 30 finalists for the Ballon d’Or this year. After seeing Lionel Messi win last season, the capital club could only count on Kylian Mbappé to claim the trophy. If Karim Benzema finally won it without much surprise, the PSG striker finished in 6th place. Enough to ensure him a new top 10, his fifth in a row as a sign of his impressive regularity.

After the ceremony to which he was not invited, Neymar congratulated Karim Benzema on his trophy. In the midst of a legal marathon linked to his transfer to Barcelona in 2013, the Brazilian took the time to comment on Twitter: “Benzema deserved it, a crack”. In the following lines, the Parisian number 10 also had a few words for his teammate Vinicius Junior: “For Vini, being 8th is not possible. It was minimum in all three. »

Scorer on Sunday against OM (1-0), Neymar will miss the match against Ajaccio on Friday while serving a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards. If he has been particularly brilliant statistically since the start of the season, the Brazilian was absent from the top 30 this year for the Ballon d’Or, just like Lionel Messi. Given his current form, the courses in the World Cup and the Champions League could be decisive.