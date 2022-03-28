ResApp recognizes if you have covid with a cough

It’s called ResApp and it’s developed by ResApp Health Limiteda leader in the digital health sector and specialized in the development of smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases. The company announced its technology capable of recognizing respiratory diseases such as pneumonia or asthma has also been tested for Covid-19, with encouraging results.

The company conducted a clinical study on a sample of 741 subjects, of which 446 were positive for the new coronavirus. The app has proved to be a particularly effective tool in recognizing cases of positivitywith an accuracy of 92% (which if confirmed by further studies would therefore exceed that guaranteed by rapid antigenic swabs), detecting both infections attributable to the Delta variant and those due to the Omicron variant with equal effectiveness.

But how does an app know if we are sick with Covid-19? The key is linked to the sound screening technology developed by the company and capable, through the microphone of the smartphone and machine learning, to recognize lung problems starting from the cough of patients. With this, obviously, the usefulness of the app is restricted to symptomatic cases of the disease: asymptomatic patients, not developing a cough or pulmonary complications of any (by definition, in the absence of symptoms), are impossible to trace except with a swab. .