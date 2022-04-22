ResAppDx, another mobile application that will determine if you have COVID-19 by coughing – FayerWayer

A new application of Australian origin has surprised more than one due to its ability to detect Covid19 through a cough analysis.

The app is called ResAppDx and was developed by ResApp Health, a company that began working on the development of the application in 2021.

The app has the ability to detect, through a machine learning algorithm, if a person has COVID. According to a study, the level of success that ResAppDX has is 92%.

How ResAppDX works

When using the app, it will initially show some instructions that you must follow. With the help of the sound of our voice and the algorithm of the app, an analysis will be made to detect if we are contained by the virus.

“The team has created a powerful platform for the diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases that only requires the sound of the patient’s cough or breath and does not require physical contact. With the high-quality microphones in today’s smartphones, the platform can be delivered without the need for additional hardware.” its developers point out.

Although it is a highly rated app in its beta phase, it is only available in Australia. Another thing is that to use it you need to enter a code generated by doctors from that country.

On the other hand, ResApp has said through a tweet that Pfizer has made an offer to take over everything related to ResApp Health, something that could give the application a global use.