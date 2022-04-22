Technology

ResAppDx, another mobile application that will determine if you have COVID-19 by coughing – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

For Jean Lucas Bello

A new application of Australian origin has surprised more than one due to its ability to detect Covid19 through a cough analysis.

The app is called ResAppDx and was developed by ResApp Health, a company that began working on the development of the application in 2021.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

WhatsApp: what are the differences between ‘XD’, ‘xd’, ‘XDDDD’ and their other variants? | Android | iPhone | Emoji | Smartphones | | Technology

1 hour ago

The crude statement of Johnny Depp’s security guard in full trial against Amber Heard

1 hour ago

Microsoft’s touch laptop marks 519.87 euros on Amazon, the lowest historical price, and lasts up to 13 hours per charge

2 hours ago

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 21, 2022

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button