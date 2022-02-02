Rescue Timken workers, even the Lombardy Region expresses its satisfaction

The Lombardy Region councilors for Training and Work Melania Rizzoli and for Economic Development Guido Guidesi are satisfied.

The rescue of the workers and the Timken company of Villa Carcina has been announced.

Winning teamwork

The site was taken over by the well-known Camozzi group of the province of Brescia. The positive outcome was announced at the end of the corporate crisis table at the Ministry of Economic Development. The re-industrialization plan will guarantee the relaunch of production with innovative technologies but above all the protection and safeguarding of all workers. The Lombardy Region councilors for Training and Work are satisfied Melania Rizzoli and economic development Guido Guidesi.

“Team work always rewards. We appreciate the work done – they continued – and we thank all the actors involved starting from the Mise, in particular the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and Confindustria Brescia, which led an effective mobilization on the territory. We also thank the Province of Brescia and the trade unions. The biggest thanks – the regional councilors remarked – goes to the Camozzi Group and its president Lodovico Camozzi. During the period of reindustrialisation which will last 24 months – explained Rizzoli and Guidesi – the Lombardy Region will put in place and available all the tools of active policy, support for work and development for businesses. “

An “excellent news”

Even the Brescia parliamentarians of the Lega welcomed the news with pleasure: the senator Stefano Borghesi and the deputies Simona Bordonali, Giuseppe Donina, Paolo Formentini, Eva Lorenzoni, Matteo Micheli, Raffaele Volpi

“The rescue of the Timken plant in Villa Carcina is excellent news not only for the workers and their families but for the entire Brescia industrial district, which once again has shown great vision and attachment to the territory. A dutiful thanks goes to the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti, which through the structure for business crises supervised the process step by step and identified the best possible industrial solution for the production site in Val Trompia. The investment of the Camozzi Lumezzan group will not only launch a project for the relaunch of production, through the development of innovative technologies, but will guarantee the safeguarding of all jobs, with the aim of further hiring. As a Lega we have followed the story carefully from the beginning and we are proud of the fact that our Minister Giorgetti has succeeded in this very important result for everyone. Once again the concreteness and commitment of the League to the Government have been decisive in finding a solution that will make families sleep peacefully and will contribute to the relaunch of the mechanics sector also from a ‘green’ automotive perspective “.

