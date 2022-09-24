Rescue two Guatemalan brothers, ages 2 and 6, who were abandoned in Texas

Media from that country report that the two Guatemalan minors had their names and contact numbers of their relatives in the United States written on their shirts.

Two Guatemalan brothers, ages 2 and 6, who were abandoned along with 18 other migrants near the city of La Grulla, Texas, United States, after having crossed the border irregularly on September 20.

The city of La Grulla, Texas, is located about 50 kilometers from the border between Mexico and the United States, and there the US authorities located the 20 migrants, including Guatemalan children, who were apparently abandoned by traffickers. of people.

The Rio Grande City Border Patrol authorities located the migrants at 6:30 a.m. on September 20 and verified that they were from Guatemala, Honduras and Cuba.

The official report mentions that the migrants were medically evaluated and that it was found that they were all in good health.

The news reports detail that the two Guatemalan minors are brothers and that at the time of the review it was found that their names and contact numbers of relatives in the United States were written on the shirt.

#BORDERNEWS Two brothers, ages 2&6, were abandoned at the border with phone numbers of their family written with sharpie on their shirt.

They were found in a group near La Grulla, TX.

440,000 migrants have been found this fiscal year in the #RGv71,000 are unaccompanied children. pic.twitter.com/5qCWgtG8yJ — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyHdzTV) September 20, 2022

Consulate provides care

In a press release issued by the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex), it is mentioned that officials from the Guatemalan Consulate in the city of McAllen, Texas, United States, assisted the two Guatemalan children who were rescued after having entered irregularly to that country.

He explains that the brothers are originally from San Raymundo and that they were part of a group of unaccompanied children and adolescents of various nationalities who were located by the Border Patrol.

It adds that the minors were transferred to the processing center in the Texas city of Donna, where Guatemalan consular officials confirmed that they were calm and in good health. They were later taken to a shelter in New York, where they hope to be reunited with an aunt.

They traveled with their mother

According to the MINEX statement, during the consular interviews, the Guatemalan children commented that they were traveling with their mother, who, at the border, on the Mexican side, separated from them.

It is mentioned that the mother said goodbye to the children before they were put on a boat to cross the Rio Grande and enter the United States, and she told them that they would see each other again soon.

The Guatemalan authorities add that the consular officials established communication with the father of the children, who is attentive to the case, and confirmed that the mother is still in Mexico, from where she seeks to enter the United States irregularly to reunite with her children.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex), through the Consular Network, will continue to provide assistance throughout the migration process of unaccompanied minors, until their reunification,” the statement read.